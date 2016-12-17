NRL: Jarryd Hayne set to triple his workload in 2017

Jarryd Hayne is set to triple his workload in 2017 but Titans coach Neil Henry has no doubt that his superstar fullback can find his best form after an impressive start to the pre-season.

After playing eight games in the NFL in 2015, five rugby sevens matches for Fiji and six NRL games this year, Hayne could be required to play more than 30 games in 2017.

The Hayne Plane has spent plenty of time in the hangar but his future flight path is nothing short of hectic.

The superstar was this week named in the World All Stars team, is an ambassador for the Auckland Nines where he will play in February, he will play a trial for the Titans against the Warriors in New Zealand, all before 24 NRL games, probably all three Origin games for New South Wales and then the World Cup for the Kangaroos or Fiji.

Henry said Hayne had knuckled down since returning to training and was confident the club's multimillion-dollar man could thrive in his first full season of rugby league in three years.

He said the recovery techniques and solid pre-season would give the 28-year-old every chance to not only stay on the field, but recapture the form that led him to sharing the Dally M Medal with Johnathan Thurston in 2014.

Hayne has slimmed his figure to better cope with the extra workload required of the modern-day fullback.

"We know how Jarryd can play, the question will be getting back to that standard, or the challenge for him is being even better than he was before on a consistent basis," Henry told The Saturday Telegraph.

"Plenty of players have improved at the back end of their careers. 'JT' (Johnathan Thurston) has been sensational, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith, these guys are past 30 but at the top of their games.

"Darren Lockyer went out on top of his game. Some guys can mature, get wiser and play smarter. Hopefully Jarryd is one of them and has his best footy ahead of him.

"He has high standards. He has aspirations to play on the big stage, wants to play Origin and is hungry to play in that environment."

Henry said Hayne's lack of match fitness was the only reason he spent time in the halves last season.

"He'll be fullback, there's no need for him to be in the halves," said Henry, who has Ash Taylor, Kane Elgey and Tyrone Roberts fighting for a spot in the halves.

Henry said player burnout could not be ignored but he said as long as Hayne emerged unscathed from the Nines, he would play around 40 minutes against the Indigenous All Stars on February 10.

The following weekend Hayne will play the Titans' final pre-season game against the Warriors.

Henry could understand the Rugby League Players Association pushing for longer holidays but also felt the need for a balance with representative commitments.

"The primary role for the players is to play footy for their clubs who pay their wages," Henry said.

New South Wales coach Laurie Daley indicated last week that he would take on Hayne as well as fellow fullbacks Matt Moylan and James Tedesco if they started the season well.

If Hayne is left out of the Australian side for the World Cup, eligibility rules allow him to immediately switch his allegiance to Fiji, who he previously starred for in the 2008 World Cup.

The Hayne Plane is a frequent flyer

2015: EIGHT NFL games

2016: FIVE rugby sevens games for Fiji

SIX NRL games for Gold Coast Titans

2017: Auckland Nines

World All Stars

Trial in New Zealand

24 NRL games

3 Origin games

World Cup for Australia or Fiji