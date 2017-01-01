“Probably 30 minutes had gone by," said Nicola.

"James had come out to see me, ask how I was getting on and I just said to him it was bullshit. I said ‘this is a waste of time I don't even know why I'm doing this. What are the kids doing?’

“He said Danny's in bed, and I said ‘where's Amber’ and he said ‘I think she's in watching tv’.

“I said, ‘is she?’ He said ‘yeah, well I think she is’.

“That’s when I went inside, didn't see her sitting inside watching no telly, called out to her and didn't hear anything and I went into the bedroom and thought maybe she's gone and crawled into bed. No, she wasn't in bed so I went outside and said has anybody seen Amber and they went 'no' and I went 'you're kidding me' and then just went into a panic and started yelling out her name and running into the house and going out by the lake and looking.

“The sun was going down and my heart's racing and I'm running around and I said look, I can't find her anywhere, and everybody dropped what they were doing and started looking and started door knocking.”

Nicola was frantic.

But at no stage did she think 25 years would pass without a single answer.

Nicola Cruickshank on the shores of Lake Wakatipu.

At 9.12pm she made the 111 call and police and search and rescue volunteers converged on Kingston.

There wasn't much they could do so they called the search off til daylight.

From 8am to 5pm on the Sunday and Monday they searched – scoured – the area.

More than 100 people were involved – kayakers on top of the water and divers below, tracking dogs and a helicopter were brought in but they could not find Amber-Lee.

Nothing was found after a thorough search of Lake Wakatipu and surrounding areas.

The search was called off at the end of Monday.

Amber-Lee was presumed drowned.

The nightmare was just beginning for Nicola and James.

“Every day for the next, til December, we went out and we searched everywhere,” she said.

“There was mail sent care of Kingston shop for us, there were maps inside those envelopes and we went on every one of those wild goose chases, walking the railway tracks, looking down in hollows - looking everywhere.”

Searchers scoured Kingston, walking the railway tracks, looking in hollows, looking everywhere.

She eyed up every person in Kingston, looking for clues that they were involved, becoming more and more suspicious.

“After two months it got a bit unbearable you know?

“There's nothing turning up, and we had combed Kingston. And if you've ever been to Kingston, it's not a very big place so you can pretty much walk every inch of it within two months and we did that.

“And we went out on the boat, we went round the shore in case she was in the lake and had surfaced. That was very hard.”

They erected a plaque in memory of Amber-Lee and planted a tree – a liquid amber – in the children’s playground near the lake, about 100m from where she was last seen and left the scene of their tragedy.

“We had a memorial service, much to a lot of people's disgust, but I didn't know what to do. I couldn't just leave it, so we planted a plaque and a tree in her name,” Nicola said.

The memorial plaque to Amber-Lee in Kingston. It reads "presumed drowned".

From their, her life – and her family – spiralled dramatically.

“I lost the plot. I totally lost the plot, I was not coherent, probably for three years of my life – because of the drugs,” she said.

“I did a lot of morphine intravenously, really wasted. I ended up on the methadone programme.”

Nicola is brutally honest about her drug use.

She started smoking cannabis and drinking heavily at 14 after she was raped by a close family friend.

The substances helped her to cope, numbed her.

There were attempts to clean up, go straight, but her demons were too strong and her addiction had too much of a hold.

In 2008 she was jailed for manufacturing methamphetamine and hit rock bottom.

Her most significant fall came soon after she participated in the television show Sensing Murder.

Nicola Cruickshank watches an episode of Sensing Murder that featured Amber-Lee's case.

On what would have been Amber-Lee’s 17th birthday Nicola was flown to Wellington for a one-on-one reading with a so-called psychic detective.

He told her that Amber-Lee was dead, and effectively, it was her fault.

“With all due respect to you, your past has hit you big time,” he told her.

“Unfortunately some nasty person who’s been in your life has decided to seek revenge.”

Nicola gave up that day.

“It really threw me – I went f**k the world, I just can't take this anymore,” she said.

“I hit the meth pretty hard and started making it and in turn got set up and turned over and ended up in jail.

“It was in all honesty, the best thing that ever happened to me. I mean, I thank the judge that day that he did send me to jail. I know it rocked my family, I know it rocked my friends. It certainly f**king rocked me - but it was what I needed.

“I spent my 40th in jail. From the age of 14 to 40 I've been a drug user. Some say 'you're a junky and junkies never change' but that's bullshit because you can if you want to and I'm living proof of that.”

Nicola is now clean, apart from occasional cannabis use which she is very honest about, and has turned her life around.

She’s got a good job, been living in the same place for almost seven years and remains close to her sons Harley and Danny - and Jacob, born a few years after Amber-Lee vanished.

But her life is still hard.

Imagine waking up every day and not knowing where your child is - or another member of your family you love dearly.

Imagine the wondering, the speculation, the frustration - the torment.

Nicola doesn’t have to wonder.

She lives it, feels it, every second of every day.