Chris Watson has salt in his veins. His passion for sailing was inherited from his dad and passed onto his son.

When Scott was growing up, his father took the family around New Zealand on a boat for 12 years.

They spent idyllic summers sailing around Tauranga, Napier and Whangarei. Fluff the family dog came too .

But Scott was a troubled teenager and racked up 48 convictions, a record which one day made him a prime target when Ben and Olivia disappeared.

At the age of 20, Scott bought his first yacht and later built the Blade from scratch in the backyard of the family home in Picton.

Scott planned to sail overseas before he was charged.

But he found it difficult to find an original name, to officially register the boat. There was Caligula, then Mad Dog, but the name Blade stuck.

Even though the boat is notoriously associated with two grisly murders, Chris Watson has kept the Blade.

And in his mind, Scott is innocent - so why would he get rid of it? Blade is Scott’s boat and he doesn’t want him to leave prison with nothing but $20 in his pocket.

“I’m keeping it for Scott. Hopefully he gets to use it before it rusts away.”

Besides, says Chris, until recently it was the only yacht he had to sail.

Not that he’s sailing much these days. Chris turned 70 in March and retired a few weeks ago. It's easier to use the noisy diesel motor to propel Blade through the clear, blue waters of the Marlborough Sounds.

Sitting at the stern with his hand on the rudder, the softly spoken Chris Watson is still fighting to clear Scott’s name.

While other high-profile killers in New Zealand had articulate and well-resourced champions to help quash their convictions, Scott Watson had his mum and dad.

His mother Beverley died from leukemia five years ago.

She did the "fluffy, emotional stuff" in interviews, says Chris, who is keen to avoid being painted as a biased parent. He prefers to focus on the evidence.

"I know he didn’t [kill them]," says Chris Watson, when told of Mary Smart’s comments.

"And not from anything he’s told me. I’ve looked at it and used my intelligence and commonsense."

He switches off the engine to talk, slowly and surely, about the evidence and the Blade drifts slowly in the tide at Erie Bay in Tory Channel.

Chris Watson with his second wife Jo.

It was here, 20 years ago on New Year’s Day 1998, that Scott Watson arrived on the same boat and in the same sailing conditions.

According to the Crown case, Watson came to disguise the Blade with a new paint job after disposing of Ben and Olivia’s bodies in the Cook Strait.

He then lied about the time he arrived in Erie Bay.

At first, the man who gave Watson the paint for the boat - a caretaker, who has name suppression - told police he arrived between 10am and midday. This was corroborated by his children.

But over the coming weeks, the caretaker’s estimate, and that of his children, changed gradually until Watson was not in Erie Bay until 5pm.

This fitted better with the Crown, who had a witness claiming to see Watson in the Cook Strait around 4.30pm.

Coinciding with this new 5pm time, were serious cannabis growing charges against the caretaker. He ended up getting a light sentence.

Chris Watson has no doubt this influenced the caretaker’s changing statements to police.

As for the sighting of Scott Watson in the Cook Strait at 4.30pm, if that was true says Chris Watson, there’s no way the Blade could get to Erie Bay by 5pm.

They’ve tested the trip - which the police never did - in similar conditions and it took 2 hours 30 minutes to cover the 11 nautical miles.

As for painting the Blade in a deliberate attempt to disguise the murder scene, the evidence of the caretaker was Watson had arranged for the paint some weeks in advance.

"Of course, that was made out by the Crown to be sinister."

So many other "sinister" strands to the prosecution had mundane explanations, says Chris Watson.

Mysterious marks on the hull near the stern, suggested to be when Scott Watson lowered the bodies into the water?

Consistent with a scrubbing brush, says Watson, including on some parts of the hull which it was impossible for a body to rub against.

Thorough cleaning inside the Blade, even cassette covers, supposedly to wipe away the evidence of two murders?

Evidence of ESR scientists at the trial said only half of the hard surfaces inside the cabin were wiped down, which Scott Watson said he did after a stormy trip in December 1997.

Cleaning tapes was normal in boating circles, says Chris Watson, because salt will wreck the cassette player.

Then there’s the supposed jailhouse confessions Watson gave to Secret Witnesses A and B.

Secret witness A recanted his testimony in 2000, saying he’d lied, then retracted his recantation when re-interviewed by police. Then recanted his retraction.

Watson had been warned about jailhouse snitches and kept his silence throughout the investigation, even to his girlfriend, who was secretly reporting to police.

Secret witness B claims Watson told him, a virtual stranger, about murdering Ben and Olivia.

The pair never shared a cell, the confession was supposedly through a peephole, and despite claims to the contrary, witness B received a phone and car from police.

Secret Witness B also received a light sentence for the charges he was facing.

Most evocative of all, the scratching of rubber material inside the forward hatch. This was Crown evidence of Olivia desperately clawing to escape the killer Watson.

But the scratch marks go right to the edge of the foam, impossible to scrabble at if the hatch is shut - suggesting the marks could only be made when it was open.

The defence always maintained Watson’s nieces scratched the hatch.

Chris Watson adds: "It’s impossible to lock the hatch from the outside … it would be frowned upon in boating circles if you could, because it’s your escape hatch ... if you’re in trouble you’d need to get out quickly."

Chris Watson looking down through the Blade's hatch.

Which leaves the two blonde hairs found on a blanket, with a tiger pattern, retrieved from Scott Watson’s bunk.

They were matched to Olivia by DNA and described as "compelling", if the jury accepted them, in Kirsty McDonald’s report.

In a circumstantial case, the hairs were the only physical evidence linking Watson to the missing pair.

About 400 strands of hair were taken from the blanket. No blonde hairs were found on the first examination in January 1998.

In March, after samples of Olivia’s hairs were sent to the ESR laboratory, the tiger blanket strands were checked again.

They were examined on the same day, by the same scientist, on the same table as the reference hairs from Olivia. There was also a cut in the bag holding her hair.

This time, two strands of blonde hair - one 15cm long, the other 25cm - were found in the blanket example.

These circumstances raise the possibility of accidental contamination. But a new report commissioned by the Watsons, by forensic scientist Sean Doyle, questions whether the hairs even belonged to Olivia.

Doyle’s 22-page report claims there were significant weaknesses in how ESR handled the hairs and identified the DNA.

"The hair and DNA evidence falls some way short of current standards and, in some respects, fell short of standards at the time."

The Doyle report forms part of a second application for the Royal Prerogative of Mercy lodged with the Ministry of Justice in November.

Yet another legal avenue for Watson, possibly another dead end.

"I’m feeling tired. It would be really nice to see an end to this," says Chris Watson, of his 20 years of protesting his son’s innocence.

"I feel angry about it. It might not be a rage but it’s a slow burning anger that these people have got away with this. They’ve got away with it for so long."