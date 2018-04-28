Former Tongan test rugby star Sione Vaiomoʻunga says thank you for gift of life.

Vaiomoʻunga - who played for Tonga at the 2011 Rugby World Cup – last week received a kidney transplant after battling severe organ failure.

The Romanian-based former player required a transplant to live and received the gift of life from an anonymous Romanian donor who had died.

"I am so happy. I am feeling much better. I have already noticed a difference," Vaiomoʻunga told the Herald on Sunday.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Vaiomoʻunga said the five-hour operation went well and doctors were happy with his progress.

"I woke up at midnight and it was all over. Now I can drink as much water as I want and eat what I want," he said, laughing.

His plight went global last year. A fundraiser set up by the Pacific Rugby Player Welfare raised more than $30,000 for him and his family.

The rugby player signed a contract with Romanian club Baia Mare rugby club in 2014. His first season went well but the night before a knockout club clash he suffered a nose bleed that wouldn't stop.

The father-of-two was hospitalised for three months and diagnosed with kidney failure. His rugby career was over.

Vaiomoʻunga had lived on his own for two years. After his diagnosis, his wife, Sara, and elder son, Jeseyda, 3, moved to Romania to be close to him.

"We came here to be together as a family. We weren't going to stay but Sione's condition got worse," said Sara.

The childhood sweethearts married on October 22, 2016, and had their second son, Sione Daniel Nuku jnr, who is 7 months old.

Vaiomoʻunga has been in hospital for five weeks but he hopes to be discharged next week.

He is relieved he no longer needs dialysis three nights a week, which left him too exhausted to do anything.

He is planning to visit his parents and extended family in Tonga, with his wife and the boys - but they're not intending to move there.

"I can't go back to Tonga to live. I have to stay in Romania for full recovery, which will take time. It's really important for me to take my medicine – there's a lot of it and it's quite expensive, that's the problem."

The family of four still relies on financial assistance from Vaiomoʻunga's younger brother, and generosity from members of the Jehovah's Witness church.

"I want say how much I appreciate Romanian people for helping us - they have been so kind to my family."

While his health is on the mend the Vaiomoʻungas are still waiting to get Romanian visas so Sara can work and Vaiomoʻunga can stay in Romania for the care he needs. "I thank God I am alive. I have energy to play with my boys and I can eat a lot of roast pork."