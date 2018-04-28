New Zealand rower Simon Watson will welcome a new tradition to Whanganui this Mother's Day - the Jennian Homes Mother's Day Fun Run/Walk.

Watson, a Whanganui old boy, will assist with the warm-up and 5km event at Lake Virginia from 10am on Sunday, May 13.

He represented New Zealand at the World Rowing Championships in 2010 where he won a bronze medal with the men's four and is one of 50 athletes participating nationwide.

The event supports the Heart Foundation's Heart Foundation for Women campaign and 2018 marks the foundation's 50th anniversary year.

Advertisement

Heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in New Zealand, claiming the lives of more than 50 women every week, and more than 3000 every year.

Jennian Homes COO Aidan Jury said having the support of Kiwi athletes will provide added motivation for everyone to get active and make a great start to their Mother's Day.

"The Jennian Homes Mother's Day Fun Run/Walk continues to grow in popularity each year," he said.

"We are grateful for these athletes, like Simon, to lend a hand and help save lives and keep more families together."

The event is enthusiastically embraced by women all over the country, but this year Jennian Homes is appealing for more men to get out and show their support.

"This event brings women and their health to the forefront, and it would be great to see the men in their lives taking an active support role," Jury said.

"Whether it's looking after the kids so mum can get in some training, cheering her from the sidelines or even lacing up their running shoes and joining in."