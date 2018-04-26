As a GP crisis looms across the country, a South African doctor with more than 14 years' experience is being forced to wait one-and-a-half years to sit her Kiwi medical exams.

Claire Terblanche told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this morning that she immigrated to New Zealand last year but can't sit the second of two exams she has to pass until March next year because of limited space on the three-times-a-year exam.

"I can't take the test in November because it's full."

The June sitting is also full.

Terblanche said she took the first academic test in February and passed.

However, because of the delay in receiving her results, she missed the cut for booking stage two in November.

"They only take 28 people three times a year. I don't know why, they can't give me a reason for that."

Terblanche said she was told the exam used to be run five times a year instead of three.



The first set of exams is costing Terblanche $4000.

If she passes the New Zealand medical tests, she then faces further delays before she is placed into a GP position.

"After I pass I need to apply for an internship at one of the DHBs which is going to be a struggle because they allocate all the posts to New Zealand medical graduates or Austrailan medical graduates.

"I need to wait for someone to get sick for me to get a post where I'll do an internship for two years before I can work as a GP."

Terblanche said she had no idea that it would be so hard to practise in New Zealand before she immigrated, especially given the country's GP shortage.

"In terms of treating patients, you have a heart attack in New Zealand, you have a heart attack in South Africa we treat you the same."