Training For You delivered a workshop last week in which staff explored the topic of "recognising and supporting learners through stress, anxiety and depression".

The workshop was provided for the professional development of all staff in the organisation, in recognition of the daily interactions that they have with students.

Senior staff member Karen Snape had observed a growing number of learners with varying levels of stress and anxiety.

"Staff expressed that learners are more openly acknowledging their personal barriers to learning," she said. "And staff want to be better equipped to support them."

Advertisement

Snape recognised an opportunity to upskill staff on these matters and contacted Wellington-based organisation Skylight.

Skylight is a national not-for-profit trust that helps children, young people, their families and friends to get through times of trauma, loss and grief.

They organised for a counsellor therapist, Shanti Rajan from Caring Hearts, to pay the staff a visit from New Plymouth.

Rajan has been a mental health clinician for 16 years and one simple strategy she offered was to regularly take in the fresh air.

This is because studies have shown that spending just 20 minutes per day outdoors can boost a positive mood, broaden thinking and improve working memory.

Rajan said that part of coping with stress and anxiety is being able to see what you can and cannot change and deciding whether you are going to let it affect you.

"The mind is the command centre for everything," she said.

"You can't change what is happening around you, but you can certainly change how you respond to what is happening around you.

"You are the captain of your ship, you steer it where you want it to go."