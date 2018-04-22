A simple note left by a hearing-impaired Uber driver is warming hearts all over the internet.

Twitter user @lilghostgirl noticed the helpful note from her Uber driver, Onur, explaining that he was deaf but that doesn't stop him from doing his job.

The note explains that if the rider needs to tell him something they can text him or write it on the notepad when the car is stopped.

Onur also told passengers they can use the AUX cord to play their own music, and if it was something with strong bass he would be able to enjoy it as well.

The thoughtful note quickly gained a lot of attention online, with people praising Onur for his customer service.

"Onur you are a good man, I wish you all the best in life," one user wrote.

"He's a breath of fresh air," another noted.

One added: "This is the greatest thing I've ever seen."