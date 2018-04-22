A 25-year-old woman discovered a hidden camera taped inside a Starbuck's bathroom in Georgia, police revealed.

After police confiscated the device, they found about 25 videos stored on the camera, several of which showed people using the toilet.

McRae-Helena discovered the hidden camera on Tuesday taped underneath a changing table located directly in front of the toilet in the bathroom.

The female patron removed the camera and reported it to a manager of the store in Alpharetta, a suburb of Atlanta, the Daily Mail reported.

"We were quite concerned to learn this and are grateful to our customers and partners who took action to involve local authorities," a spokesperson for Starbucks wrote in an email to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"We will continue to support them in any way we can."

The manager then called Starbuck's corporate office to inform them of the discovery before contacting the police.

A 25-year-old woman discovered a hidden camera taped underneath a changing table in a Starbucks bathroom. The camera had a direct view of the toilet. Photo / Getty

Police reviewed the footage and said at least eight to 10 men and women were filmed while using the bathroom, but the videos were poor quality so no 'private parts could be seen, Atlanta's Fox 5 reported.

No suspects have been identified yet following the discovery of the camera. If found, they could face charges of eavesdropping.

This incident comes after Starbucks faced backlash from a Philadelphia store that called the cops on two black men.

Since the backlash, the company announced it would close 8,000 of its stores on May 29 for employee racial bias training.