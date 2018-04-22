At a time when the country is overwhelmed by calls to speak certain languages correctly, a classic example was witnessed last Saturday at Wanganui Pak'n'Save.

A mother with her 6- or 7-year-old daughter was standing at the refrigerated display containing butter. The conversation was thus:

Mother: ''I'm not paying ****ing $7.47 for butter.''

Daughter: ''No mum, it's JUST $7.''

Advertisement

That little girl deserves a medal - not for back-chatting her mum, but for making an effort to improve the standard of spoken language as heard almost constantly within certain groups in society today.

I was told many years ago that the use of expletives was an indication of low intelligence as the perpetrator could not think of any other way to express his or her emotions. I support that theory from personal experience of some people who cannot utter a single sentence without the ''F'' word taking pride of place. When in doubt, let's slip in the occasional ''C'' word as well.

Their offspring perpetuate the problem when they are applauded by their elders for using the same language. As the saying goes: ''Monkey see ... monkey do" is dead right in the case of those who use foul language all the time.

D PARTNER, Eastown

Be considerate

My mother, Enez Crawford, died of an accidental overdose in October 2017.

When I received her coroner's report, they informed me it would be made public. However, I was not aware it would be the main article of last weekend's paper.

Why did this have to be ''headline news'' with no consultation? It was very confronting and upsetting to read.

I felt many emotions while reading the article, such as anger, sorrow, pain and anguish.

My healing process is now stunted and this has set me back with managing my grief. It has also plunged my children into the reality of their nana's death as the article was posted on the Wanganui Chronicle Facebook page and many online news sources.

The Wanganui Chronicle should be held accountable for its decision. There should have been special consideration.

Next time please have more consideration for those who are grieving.

AISHA BEAZLEY, Whanganui

Fluoride issue

In response to the claim by C Price (April 3) - "The source of fluoride is irrelevant. Once it is in drinking water it has to pass strict safety standards laid down by the World Health Organisation so it is harmless at the levels used in community water fluoridation" - fluoridation chemicals have never been tested as safe for human consumption by any health authority.

The source of fluoride is very relevant. Natural calcium fluoride is tightly bound, so much less is released when ingested, whereas HFSA, which is ionised immediately, is absorbed quickly in the gut, crosses the blood-brain barrier, the placental barrier, and has access to every cell in the human body.

The NZ Drinking Water Standards set a Maximum Acceptable Value (MAV) of 1.5 mg/L (ppm) for fluoride.

"The MAV of a chemical is the concentration of that chemical which does not result in any significant risk to the health of a 70kg person over a lifetime of consumption of 2 litres of water a day."

The MAV for fluoride is based on the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.For most of the population the combined levels of exposure from all sources are way over the limit of 1.5 ppm.

WHO states: "Excessive exposure to fluoride in drinking water or in combination with exposure to fluoride from other sources can give rise to a number of adverse effects."

This excessive level is easily reached. Besides in drinking and bathing water, it is in food and beverages including milk, and meat from fluoridated areas, and where phosphate fertiliser is applied, some pesticide sprays and medications, very high levels in toothpaste, and in dental applications.

Kiwis drink copious amounts of both beer and tea, which contain high levels of fluoride.

CAROLE JOHNSTON, Gonville

Reference given

On April 23, Lucy McDougall questioned my reference for a quote.

Here is the source: https://thescientificparent.org/?s=it+fluoridated+water+dangerous

And the quote in context: "Fluoridated water is safe. Children and adults who consume a typical diet, drink optimally fluoridated water, and use fluoridated dental products as recommended will not exceed the maximum levels for fluoride. And they'll have healthier teeth."

Dr Brittany Seymour is an assistant professor at Harvard School of Dental Medicine in the Department of Oral Health Policy and Epidemiology and the Office of Global and Community Health.

Maybe someone can cite some medical case histories that have been gathered in the past 70 years (and with more than 500 million people that should be easy) to back up their claims that I am wrong.

''The only reasonable question which flows from skeletal accumulation is whether it is harmful and the answer to that is 1 ppm in drinking water is positively beneficial.'' (Li 2001)

The conclusion of the paper quoted by Lucy states: "Epidemiological studies have documented six additional developmental neurotoxicants."

Not proven - just documented.

Others on this list include coffee, alcohol and sweeteners.

It depends on the dose and most of this research was done in China where fluoride levels are nothing like the low levels used in New Zealand.

CHRIS PRICE, Palmerston North