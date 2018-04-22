Scientists have discovered what different body parts say about people's intelligence, personalities and health.

Research carried out by Nottingham Trent University suggests blondes may be better in bed due to many women feeling more sexually adventurous after dying their hair a lighter hue, according to the Daily Mail.

Past studies also suggest women with larger breasts score higher on IQ tests, those with a full pout are nearly 60 per cent more likely to be in a long-term relationship and long fingers imply a high sex drive.

Science also implies redheads hate the dentists, people with large noses sneeze less and men find long arms sexy.

Women with long fingers are sexually adventurous

The hormone testosterone gives women their sex drive, as well as playing a role in finger length during early development in the womb, according to scientists from McMaster University, Ontario.

Therefore, a long ring finger relative to the index digit suggests women have 'male' sexual behaviours and may be more promiscuous.

Testosterone also boosts the brain's spatial awareness. Therefore having a long ring finger may suggest women are better able to understand and retain directions.

Blue-eyed women are brainier

Women with blue eyes are more likely to succeed academically, according to researchers from the University of Louisville.

This is thought to be due to them being better at forward planning, however, it is unclear why.

Blue-eyed supermodel Lily Cole graduated from the University of Cambridge with a double first in history of art in 2011.

Lily Cole. Photo / Getty Images

The same scientists found those with brown eyes have faster reaction times and are therefore more athletic.

Blondes are better in bed - but brunettes earn more

Women who dye their hair blonde feel more confident, less inhibited and more sexually excited, according to psychologists from Nottingham Trent University.

Yet a different study found brunettes are more likely to be in long-term relationships and earn, on average, £4,250 ($8,777) more a year.

Of those analysed, 20 per cent of brunettes had been in five or more relationships compared to only 13 per cent of blondes.

Evolutionary psychologist Catherine Salmon, who has studied the link between hair colour and behaviour, from the University of Redlands, California, told The Sun: "Women who go blonde quickly get used to the privileges of blondeness - usually male attentiveness.

"They are more confident in their abilities, although the results do not necessarily support their confidence.

"Maybe responding to their own stereotypes, brunettes tend to work harder and expect less special treatment."

Redheads hate the dentist

Redheads are more than twice as likely to put off going to the dentist, according to researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. This is thought to be due to them being more sensitive to pain.

A previous study found people with auburn hair, such as The Help actress Jessica Chastain, are more resistant to anaesthesia and need around 20 per cent more for it to be effective.

This is thought to be due to the gene that causes red hair playing a role in pain sensitivity.

Jessica Chastain. Photo / Getty Images

People with large noses sneeze less

People with large noses breathe in around seven per cent fewer germs and pollutants, like pollen, due to it being an effective filter.

Dr Renee Anthony, from the University of Iowa, said noses that stick out a long way protect the mouth from inhaling such particles.

This may reduce a person's risk of infection, she added.

Large breasts are linked to a higher IQ

Women with large breasts, such as supermodel Tyra Banks, score around 10 points higher on IQ tests, according to researchers from the University of Chicago.

This is thought to be due to hormones that lead to big bust sizes also being involved in intelligence.

Tyra Banks. Photo / Getty Images

Stubby toes make people run faster

Short toes help people sprint faster due to them being less in the way, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

Dr Ian Bezodisan, an expert in human biomechanics at the University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, explained that when any bone is longer, it requires move effort to move the joint.

People with long toes are also more likely to suffer injuries, like tendonitis, he added.

Being leggy reduces the risk of diabetes

For every 4.3cm increase in leg length, people's risk of developing diabetes is reduced by 19 per cent, according to scientists from the University of Bristol.

Blake Lively. Photo / Getty Images

This may be due to people with long legs, such as Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, eating healthier diets as young children.

Big lips leads to lasting love

Women with big lips are 57 per cent more likely to have long relationships due to males finding the physical trait highly attractive.

Supermodel turned Transformers actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who has been in a relationship with her now husband Jason Statham for eight years, is famous for her full pout.

Plump lips also suggest women are young due to mouths becoming thinner with age as they lose collagen.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo / Getty Images

Hour-glass figures boost fertility

Women with hour-glass hip-to-waist ratios find it easier to conceive, as well as giving birth more easily.

This is thought to be due to them having 37 per cent higher fertility hormones.

Women with large backsides may also have more intelligent children due to this fat being used to build babies' brains.

Long arms are sexy

Men find women with long arms more attractive, according to researchers from the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

Lead author Professor Robert Brooks believes long arms suggest a woman is a suitable mate, however, it is unclear why.