While some beauty products take years to garner a loyal following, others seem to achieve cult status almost overnight.

Australian skincare brand Sand & Sky's Porefining Face Mask falls firmly into the latter camp.

When it launched in April last year, the Australian pink clay mask sold out in just 12 weeks and quickly racked up an impressive list of high-profile fans (such as Instagram royalty Huda Kattan and Jeffree Star).

Sand & Sky's momentum shows no signs of slowing down, with its second product, Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment, amassing a waitlist of 12,000 people eager for its April 24 international release.

So how exactly has the vegan, cruelty-free and Australian-made brand managed to attract hundreds of thousands of devoted customers, and a spot on the shelves of leading retailers such as Harvey Nichols and ASOS, in just over a year?

Founders — and twins — Sarah and Emily Hamilton, 40, who are also the creators of beauty box subscription company, Bellabox, say it's partly down to Sand & Sky's quintessentially Australian key ingredient.

"We put an amazing Australian botanical ingredient under the spotlight — Australian pink clay. A lot of markets like Europe and the US are fascinated by Australia, so Australian pink clay really triggered a lot of curiosity," says Sarah, originally from Geelong, Victoria.

"But above all, the product delivers on its promises and our customers saw impressive results within the first few uses."

If the face mask's distinct Aussie aesthetic piqued the interest of consumers, the "viral" social media response to it grabbed their full, unwavering attention.

"At first, we contacted small influencers for them to share their first impressions. We also encouraged our customers to share their results on social media. All this created a snowball effect and huge influencers like Huda Beauty (Huda Kattan), Jeffree Star and Amrezy posted about us without us even contacting them," Sarah says.

With global beauty sales now at a staggering $445 billion ($617 billion), how can consumers differentiate between gimmicky products made famous on Instagram and products that are effective and worth the investment?

According to Melanie Grant, skin expert and founder of Melanie Grant Skin Clinics, consumers should look long and hard at a product's ingredients list before handing over their credit card.

"Do your research and due diligence to ensure that the skincare you select is right for your skin type and unique concerns. Products can be expensive and can also cause more harm than good if they're unsuitable, so seek professional guidance if you're unsure," she says.

Sand & Sky's key ingredient? It passes the test.

"Clay is used in skincare, particularly masks, for its detoxifying properties as it helps to draw out and absorb impurities such as oil and dirt. Australian pink clay is a mix of red and white and is gentler on the skin, making it suitable for almost all skin types," Ms Grant says.

Similarly, the Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) contained in the highly anticipated Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment could offer big skin benefits.

"They're great for treating dull, dry, lacklustre skin as well as pigment and uneven skin tone. They work as a chemical exfoliant, helping to break down the glue that holds the dead skin cells together. This allows fresh, new skin to come through resulting in a glowy, bright and polished complexion," Ms Grant says.

Be warned though. As with many products that deliver fast, noticeable results, AHAs should be used in moderation — from one to three times a week, depending on the individual.

"Be careful not to overuse them as skin can become dry, irritated and sensitised. Also, it's super important to be diligent with sunscreen while using AHAs as they will make your skin more sensitive to the sun," Ms Grant says.

Having 12,000 women counting down the days until they can slather on your new product is indisputable confirmation of any beauty brand's success. It's a fact that's still sinking in for Emily and Sarah.

"We are very excited by the first year of Sand & Sky. We never thought it would go so well right from the start," Sarah says.

The secret to their working arrangement? A dash of sibling rivalry.

"Our respective skills are very complementary. We know each other very well — there is always a healthy competition between us which always pushes the business further," Sarah says.