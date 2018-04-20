From paleo to the high-fat keto, Kiwis are inundated with promises of better health and well-being through extreme clean diets, or the latest 'superfoods' and supplements.

With so much conflicting information it's no wonder that nearly half of all New Zealanders feel more confused than ever when it comes to what foods are truly 'healthy'.

According to Edelman Intelligence, while 59 per cent of New Zealanders have been on a regime that eliminates an entire food group, 80 per cent admit to not being diagnosed with a need to do so.

Furthermore, 64 per cent of New Zealanders who have been on a gluten free diet, admit they were not diagnosed with an intolerance.

Advertisement

With this in mind, it's no wonder Kiwis' fibre intakes are falling short of recommended daily intake by around 7g per day on average according to Nutrition Research.

This fibre inadequacy could be having a major impact on the nation's gut health, with fibre and especially grain fibre being an essential food source for the good bacteria living in our gut.

Hannah Eriksen, from the New Zealand Nutrition Foundation says, "fibre is the only thing we eat that makes it all the way in to the gut still intact.

"It gives the gut bacteria something to do - they go to work, breaking it down and producing compounds that keep us healthy.

"Grain fibre, like what's in breakfast cereal, acts as a food source for the gut, it helps good bacteria like Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus to survive and thrive.

"That means a healthier gut."

To help educate Kiwis on the importance of grain fibre to support good gut health, the Kellogg's Gut Bacteria Zoo has been set up in Whoa! Studios in West Auckland.

The interactive exhibition gives families a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the good bacteria living in their gut and runs until 4pm Sunday 22nd.

Kellogg's Gut Bacteria Zoo:

Open until Sunday 22nd April 2018, from 9:00am – 4:00pm

Whoa! Studios, 8/14 Henderson Valley Road, Henderson