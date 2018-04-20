Meghan Markle is known to have adopted a tough training regime during her time playing Rachel Zane in Suits, something that she is thought to have carried into her role as a royal.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan's former personal trainer of three years, Craig McNamee has shared the secret to bagging a body like the bride-to-be.

Though he admits that the former actress was already in "fantastic shape" thanks to her habit for yoga and running but McNamee's workouts boosted her fitness even further.

Meghan enjoyed yoga as part of her regular workout routine. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to Women's Health the founder of Catalyst Health in Toronto revealed that he took a "full-body" approach to Meghan's workouts.

He explained that the actress would undertake 45 minute sessions three to four times week beginning with a cardio warm-up, moving on to stretching followed by a circuit concentrating on her posture "since she was on-screen".

McNamee made sure Meghan focused on excerises that worked her glutes, back and hamstrings as well as core workouts focusing on the abs, back, obliques, pelvic floor.

While he is no longer Meghan's PT, McNamee has maintained contact with the bride-to-be and tells Women's Health that he believes she still practices their regime.

He says: "Meghan is dedicated to her health, it's a big aspect of her life—so for her, now it's about keeping up with the workouts we did together and making them count."

Meghan, who will marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, has previously gushed about her love of yoga.

Meghan Markle attends the Women's Empowerment reception. Photo / Getty Images

"That practice is in my blood," she told Canada's Women's Health Magazine in 2015, the year before she met the Queen's grandson.

"There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga…increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

While the younger royals – William, Kate and Harry – are all extremely keen on their sport, Kensington Palace is unlikely to have seen anything like the ultra-flexible Miss Markle before.