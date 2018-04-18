Nursing union members will rally outside Auckland Hospital this afternoon to call for better pay and working conditions for nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants at district health boards.

The protest is part of two weeks of action as the New Zealand Nurses Organisation continues discussions over whether to strike, after members rejected a 2 per cent pay raise offer from DHBs last month.

Members will be outside Auckland Hospital at 1.30pm to call for more Government investment in nursing and midwifery, patient care and safe staffing.

Nurses are also rallying today outside Tauranga and Whakatane Hospitals, and similar protests have been seen in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Masterton over the past fortnight as part of their "Health Needs Nursing" campaign.

Local NZNO member Olivia Hammond said it was "shocking" nurses had to rally to be heard.

"Because of ongoing government underfunding, nurses are being asked to do more with less, for a more complex patient population.

"Nurses are rallying and advocating for their patients by campaigning for safe staffing so that they can continue to improve and save lives without having to work excessive unsafe hours and overtime."

Yesterday the Public Service Association also announced thousands of administrative and clerical staff had raised a pay equity claim with district health boards.

Senior doctors have backed their claims, saying they are reliant on admin staff for hospitals to run smoothly.

"Administration and clerical staff working in public hospitals provide essential support to front line clinical staff, including senior doctors and dentists, and need to be paid fairly," Association of Salaried Medical Specialists deputy executive director Angela Belich said.