Heart disease is the number one killer of Kiwi women, accounting for 3000 deaths among New Zealand females a year according to the New Zealand Heart Foundation.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Kiwi women. Photo / New Zealand heart foundation

While many are aware that a healthy diet and exercise can help, a new discovery found in the humble garlic clove could be the answer to bringing down the number of people at risk of heart attack or stroke.

Director of Research at the National Institute of Integrative Medicine in Australia, Dr Karin Ried's latest research work has uncovered a link between an aged garlic extract and reduced high blood pressure.

"High blood pressure, or a reading greater than 140/90 mmHg, together with other risk factors, including diabetes and smoking, contribute to higher risk of heart attack or stroke," explains Ried.

Advertisement

"In New Zealand, as in other Western countries, prevalence of high blood pressure lies around 30 per cent. Unfortunately, 33 per cent of deaths are attributed to preventable cardiovascular risk factors."

In four trials involving 250 adults with hypertension, Ried established that the aged garlic extract normalised blood pressure and reduced arterial stiffness.

Kyolic aged garlic extract. Photo / Supplied