The key to her famous body may largely be down to good genes, but Elle Macpherson has confessed as she ages she can't rely "purely on genetics" any longer.

In fact, after turning 54 last month, the supermodel said she now needs to make a "conscious effort to stay in optimum health".

And to start her day, Macpherson begins with what sounds like a completely naughty treat: chocolate mousse.

However, as the supermodel reveals, it's a healthy take on the traditionally sugar-laden dessert:

In a video on Instagram Macpherson demonstrates how she blends half an avocado with water, two spoonfuls of chocolate protein powder and a scoop of her own Super Elixir formula.

"Chocolate mousse for breakfast - delicious," she says and captions the clip: "This is my go-to summer breakfast when I'm craving something delicious but also nourishing.

"It's great for boosting energy and the pre and probiotics support digestion and a healthy gut PH balance, which means I'm healthy on the inside and the outside."

She claims the special recipe gives her "an energy boost, lean body, and flat stomach".

Macpherson also drinks hot water with lemon when she wakes up and swears by eating an alkaline diet by swapping out red meats, replacing them with fish and green vegetables.

Along with her diet, she gets seven hours of sleep, and makes time for a daily meditation and one hour of exercise in order to stay in optimal shape.

And in a column for Get The Gloss, Macpherson shared more of her top tips for maintaining a flat stomach and staying healthy.

"I don't do ab workouts per se but most sports activate the core," Elle wrote.

"Sugar tends to put weight around the middle so the best exercise in my view is to skip the sugar."

She also ensures she gets in at least one form of exercise every day, ranging from walking on the beach to paddle boarding, hiking, or Vinyasa yoga.

The supermodel claims to be a fan of the 80-20 method when it comes to her diet, meaning she eats healthy foods 80 per cent of the time, and can eat whatever she wants the other 20 per cent.