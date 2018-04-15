A family fundraising for their disabled child smashed a Guinness world record this morning when they got almost 1000 people to dress up as fairies.

Organiser and mum to Ella, Kat Yearbury said they got 928 fairies, 57 more than the current record holders, St Giles Hospice in England, who had 871.

"It was crazy, it was such a brilliant day so much happiness, so much glitter. So many cool as little fairies and lots of smiles … Everyone was sparkling."

Ella, 4, has cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ella was born at 25 weeks gestation weighing 800g. Her rocky start resulted in a diagnosis of cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and epilepsy.

Ella, now 4, has been accepted for a selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery, in St Louis, Missouri, which will give her the chance to walk independently. The family have been trying to raise $150,000 for the operation.

Yearbury wanted to think of something "crazy" that lots of people would go to and alighted on a Guinness world record attempt for the most fairies in one place. They held their first record attempt in February, but the wet weather meant only 559 fairies turned up.

This morning 928 men, women and children dressed up as fairies to set a Guinness World Record. Photo / Supplied

Yearbury decided to give it another go and was proud to say they smashed it. Through the two events they raised over $10,000. They have now raised $148,000 in total.

Any participating fairies needed to wear wings, a tutu and carry a wand for five minutes. She had came up with the hashtag #dontdropthewand to prevent people being disqualified for inadequate costume.

The fairies all had numbered wristbands and were videoed entering the park. They were then organised into groups of 50 and put into "fairy dens" where a volunteer witnessed the group being in complete costume for five minutes.

The whole event was broadcast live on What Now this morning.

Kat Yearbury with her 4-year-old daughter Ella. Photo / Dean Purcell

The group almost didn't make the record and were 60 short when Yearbury put out an urgent call to any potential fairies. Fortunately another hundred fairies found their way out of the woodwork which was just "epic".

The family now have to wait up to three months for Guinness to send them a certificate to say "that we are officially amazing".

The family are pencilled in to fly out on April 26, however the whole surgery could fall apart due to unexpected costs Yearbury recently learnt of.

In order for Ella to be able to fly she needs to be accompanied by a paediatric consultant and nurse who travel with medical gear on board in business class. This is in case of a seizure. Airlines won't let Ella on their planes without this precaution.

Yearbury found out that will add an additional $90,000 to their $150,000 goal. She is hoping for some major sponsorship to save them at the last minute.

Yearbury's husband and son can no longer afford to fly with them and they won't have any money for Ella's rehabilitation.

"I'm really nervous. We're just hedging our bets on sponsorship.

"If she gets a seizure on the plane they can go on for hours. The risks are very real for her so we have to have these specialists on board."

Yearbury is racking her brain for other ways to raise money in such a short timeframe.

"We've been on such a high with all the love surrounding us but there's this fear that it won't happen."

"The part that hurts me the most is we're $2000 off our goal. We've done that, we've had all these people turn up and help, then for the goal posts to be moved is so frustrating."

