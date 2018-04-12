Rabin Rabindran remains Counties Manukau DHB's acting chairman, the Health Minister says.



It was reported today that Rabindran had stepped aside as the fallout from the Middlemore Hospital buildings saga continues but Health Minister David Clark said that was not the case.



"Rabin Rabindran remains the acting chair of the Counties Manukau DHB," Clark said in a statement.

READ MORE

• Toxic black mould, fungus and bacteria growing in leaky Middlemore buildings

• More Middlemore Hospital buildings beset with problems

• Rot, mould and sewage at Middlemore: Health minister 'disappointed' he wasn't told

• Clark: National's weakening of rules to blame for Middlemore Hospital woes



"As I indicated earlier in the week, I have written to him about his position and asked for submissions. An announcement about the outcome of that process will be made in due course."



Clark wrote to Rabindran and one other board member earlier this week.



Rabindran is just three months into his role after weeks of scrutiny over the state of Middlemore Hospital.

The South Auckland hospital's buildings are riddled with toxic mould and asbestos, and sewage is reported to be leaking into the walls.

Questions have been raised over who knew about the state of the buildings and for how long.

Advertisement

A Counties Manukau DHB spokeswoman declined to comment, saying it was a process the minister had instigated and all comment should come from him.

Clark and National's former health minister Dr Jonathan Coleman have said they had not been told about the extent of the problems at the hospital, placing the blame on the DHB for not keeping them better informed.

After Rabindran met with Clark at the end of March, the Health Minister told the Herald Rabindran was "embarrassed" over the DHB's public commentary on the issue and had promised to keep the minister better informed.

But on Wednesday Clark confirmed he had written to Rabindran and another unnamed board member about their positions on the board.

"I have provided them with the opportunity to make any submissions before I make my final decision. While that process is under way it would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

Rabindran was appointed by Coleman as deputy chairman of the DHB in December 2016. He has only been acting chair of the DHB for three months, after Lester Levy resigned as chairman in December 2017.

The DHB had declined to comment or confirm the reports to the Herald, saying the process was still ongoing.