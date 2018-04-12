A mother has vented her frustration online after being accused of "starving" her daughter by a friend who saw her child's packed lunch.

Posting to Mumsnet, the mother insisted that her eight-year-old is healthy and happy.

"I've just been told by a visiting friend I'm basically starving her when she saw her lunch!" she said.

The contents of the lunch box were:

• 1 mini pita

• 6 mini breadsticks

• Dessert spoon of hummus

• Dessert spoon of guacamole

• 6 big strawberries cut up

• A yoghurt tube

"That's fine isn't it? For breakfast she had a bowl of plain yoghurt and loads of berries," the mum stated.

"She will most likely have an afternoon snack usually cheese or a piece of fruit and dinner is normally casserole/fish pie/jacket potato and soup or similar. She has milk before bed.

"She's fine! Always has small snacks/lunches and doesn't complain of hunger. Friend was aghast and said her kids at 18 months old ate more than that. (She) looked horrified."

Other parents were quick to share their opinion, with one believing that her children of the same age would still be starving after that lunch.

SweepTheHalls commented: "My 7- and 9-year-old would still be ravenous after that!" and QuietLife1979 commented: "My toddler would starve on that!"

But others showed support for the mum, stating that everyone's needs are different.

HumptyD93 wrote: "Every child has different appetites. As long as they're happy, full and not hungry then what's the harm. Ignore your friend."

And Gileswithachainsaw added: "Plenty of food. She's not hiking in the Arctic and she's had breakfast and will get dinner."

Whose side are you on? Have your say below.