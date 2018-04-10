Taika Waititi's comment that, despite being the "best place on the planet", New Zealand was also "racist as f***" is ruffling the feathers of various talk show hosts and online commentators.

But what do regular Kiwis think of his comments?

The Herald spoke to a collection of New Zealanders about whether they think there's a problem with racism in our society, and why.

Stephen Bonnar, QC, said a quick look at the over representation of Maori in New Zealand's crime statistics showed there was an issue with racism in this country.

Quick to point out Waititi had said first New Zealand was a great place to live, Bonnar said it was clear this wasn't the whole picture.

"While he was saying it in fairly graphic terms, there are racial issues we clearly need to address in New Zealand," Bonnar said.

"The simple fact that more than 50 per cent of our prison population is Maori tells a pretty tragic story. We're not getting things right."

Systemic issues, like the disproportionately high number of Maori living in poverty, meant Maori were more likely to come into contact with the justice system in the first place.

"And when they do come into contact with the criminal justice system the statistics tell us they're more likely to suffer serious consequences and jail time.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "undeniable" there was racism in New Zealand and all over the world.

Lesley-May Paora lives in Otaki and is currently a stay-at-home mum to her daughter, who is nearly one.

She was immediately in agreement with Waititi's comments, though it took her a minute to tease out why.

Recalling one of her earliest memories, Paora spoke of a friend telling her when they were about 10 that her mum "doesn't like Maoris".

"For me, I felt like, I knew that was racism. And I thought, I never had anybody in my whanau growing up taking that sort of position on any culture."

She knew people formed opinions like that based on negative stereotypes and could pass the views on to their children who may not even realise they were harmful.

Racism was more insidious when it manifested in statistics like poorer health outcomes for Maori and a disproportionate number of Maori living in poverty, she said.

She was happy to hear someone with a platform speak up bluntly.

"I'm totally glad, I tautoko anyone who takes a stand and helps safeguard us as a people.

"I would do that same. We're not all world famous directors or whatever but we can all still send a message by pronouncing words correctly, by using the reo."

Armani Ngaro and Patrick Stowers are in their early 20s and work as grouters in Auckland.

They didn't agree with Waititi's comments.

Ngaro said from his point of view he didn't feel he was a victim of racism.

"It must just be an experience that he's been through," he said of Waititi.

Stowers said he "strongly disagreed" with Waititi.

He said he would sometimes think racist thoughts but never allowed them to influence his actions or shape the way he treated other people.

"I don't really mean it [the thoughts], in a racism way, because I get along with everybody," he said.

"There is racism around but I don't really see it."

Te Waihoroi Shortland said New Zealanders owed it to themselves to reflect on Waititi's comments.

Ngati Hine chair Te Waihoroi Shortland said Waititi's comments were no different to what he had said in the "Give Nothing to Racism" campaign, he'd just said it in a blunter fashion.

"Who likes the words when you hear the truth?"

Waititi had earned the right to say what was on his mind and sometimes that would "cut across the grain", Shortland said.

New Zealand needed "some people like Taika to give you a shake-up. And it makes us think about these things a little bit more".

We owed it to ourselves to think about what Waititi was saying, Shortland said.

"I think when Taika does well, he's a great New Zealander. When he says something particular like this he's a Maori man."

New Zealand was constantly changing and evolving but despite increasing diversity, historical racism was a little more difficult to shake off, Shortland said.

Waititi's comments countered a narrative that groups like Hobson's Pledge, who argued Maori face advantages due to their race.

"As much as that one is intended to shake us up about the perceived advantage Maori seem to have around the country, this one is absolutely on the other side. It says 'hey if you are Maori there are some disadvantages you may encounter along the way'."

Both the Prime Minister and race relations commissioner Dame Susan Devoy have backed Waititi, with Devoy in particular commending him for his comment.

"Good on Taika for having the courage to speak up and tell the truth. We need to actually understand racism is an issue in New Zealand and what are we going to do about it."

She commended Waititi for "walking the talk" and showing leadership on the issue.

"What Taika's done with these statements is again bringing that conversation to the fore. Let's not be afraid about having a conversation about something that if we address it will make us a better country."

And speaking on the Am Show this morning, Ardern said, "You'd be hard pressed to find a country that didn't have racism in it".

"Is there racism in New Zealand," she asked.

"Undeniably. Is there racism in most countries? Undeniably. Can we do better? Yes. And I'm really proud of the efforts we make daily to do better.

When questioned by host Duncan Garner about whether it was fair of Waititi to say New Zealand not just had racism in its culture but was racist "as f***", Ardern pointed out he had prefaced his comments by saying New Zealand was the best place in the world.