Go for glory, dig deep and do yourselves proud were the words which took 30 young Dannevirke Cactus students through their longest day on Sunday.

From a 6am start to their graduation dinner in the evening, the 30 showed the grit and determination which had seen them through eight weeks of gruelling physical, emotional and mental training, inspired by their leader, Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse.

"Just over eight weeks ago I had these students come and stand in front of their families at the information evening.

"They lacked a sense of urgency, they stood apart and they drooped their heads," he said.

"I commented on how they lacked self-pride and comradeship, but I said, give me your boys and girls and in eight weeks, I'll give you your young men and women back.

"This is a tough programme, make no mistake. Only the tough get to graduate and they have the positive attitude to conquer anything. They are truly tough.

"We did have challenging times and issues to deal with, but the dedicated team of Cactus instructors expected this and we rose to the challenge.

"I know this programme Cactus (Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support) has saved lives and we're going to make it an on-going one in Dannevirke," Mr Churchouse said.

"These students have been pushed outside their comfort zone. They have been exhausted, in pain, pushed through their own personal barriers and most have been put into leadership roles and given near impossible tasks."

In the Riverdale challenge, which involved running Riverdale Hill 20 times, 2000 crunches, 400 push-ups, 200 burpees, 400 squats and a number of other exercises, the students completed it with their morale high.

"To get out of bed between 4.15am and 5am to attend Cactus is dedication," Mr Churchouse said.

"My apologies if I seemed unsympathetic to illness and injuries, but they do have two of most things like eyes, limbs and ankles, they just needed to be reminded sometimes to use a spare limb and that they weren't dead."

Mr Churchouse said everyone involved in the programme should take pride in having contributed to the development of the students by raising their self-esteem, sense of belonging, loyalty, comradeship, sense of community, teamwork and self-belief.

"You have helped these young people in a complicated time of their lives," he said. "You have assisted in developing our future leaders. Like I told them one day, the skills and mindsets they have learnt on this programme may one day save lives, maybe their own. They will never give up.

"And at the end of the longest day, they smashed it."

On Sunday, the Cactus students ran 25 kilometres carrying 5.4 metre, water-logged power poles, ropes and tyres, a sandbagged weighted stretcher up hills and down again, fought a fire, learnt first aid, pulled a police ute 100 metres up a gravel hill, hauled a 20-tonne, four-axle fire brigade tanker through Dannevirke streets, then, despite exhaustion, ran back along those streets, collected their power poles, ropes and tyres, all after an early morning drill and short, sharp, intense sprints and exercises and undertaking difficult army-style exercises under the eye of Major Craig Dalgleish of the New Zealand Defence Force.

Many at the graduation dinner on Sunday night had "sweaty eyes", including Mr Churchouse as he received accolades from the students he'd pushed so hard.

Cactus student Stephanie Walker said until eight weeks ago she didn't know 5am existed.

"Mouse (Senior constable Churchouse), your drive for success was unbelievable," she said. "You are a man who has made a very positive impact on mine and 29 other lives."

Stephanie said with support and encouragement the Cactus students learnt anything was possible.

"Today has been very hard, but we've pushed through and done it," she said. "I'm glad I went with my gut and did Cactus. Your body can do anything, you just have to convince your mind."

For Brodie Walkers, on day one of Cactus she was up at 4.30am, pumped.

"But in that first week I was going to quit," she said. "I looked like a zombie and was often called grumpy bum at home, but I've learnt a lot. If Mouse says something is fun it probably contains a big amount of physical activity."

Wiping away the tears (sweaty eyes) Brodie thanked Mr Churchouse for challenging the teens and teaching them respect, honesty and integrity.

"Moana Beveridge and the kitchen crew, you saved our lives," she said.

* Full coverage of the longest day and graduation in Saturday's edition of the Dannevirke News.