Today is Advance Care Planning Day and the Whanganui District Health Board is asking Whanganui residents to think about their end-of-life care.

WDHB social worker Lillian Chamberlain says regardless of a person's age or state of health, it's never too early to start talking about the care they would like if they could no longer make decisions for themselves.

This includes talking about who to involve in decisions about treatment and care, how much treatment and when to stop, and where to be cared for.

"Setting out our wants and hopes for our end-of-life care in an Advance Care Plan provides peace of mind for us, our family and our carers.

"It lets people understand our personal views and values, the state of our current and likely future health, and the treatment and care options available to us," Mrs Chamberlain said.

The DHB and Whanganui Regional Health Network have been promoting Advance Care Planning since late 2011 to encourage people to open up and have a conversation some don't find easy.

"They're grateful for having the opportunity to discuss this important issue with their friends, whanau/family and health professionals.

"Everyone should start thinking and talking about their future care planning before becoming unwell," she said.

Mrs Chamberlain said it was widely recognised that planning ahead helps to avoid hasty and emotional decisions having to be made when we're sick, elderly, injured in accidents, or where family members are placed in a situation where they have to make decisions based on they think their loved one would want them to do.

"There's widespread agreement that, given illness and old age are not always the reasons why a person dies, everyone should think about future care planning and the need to draw up an Advance Care Plan.

"It's also an important conversation to have with your lawyer when writing your will and Enduring Power of Attorney. Having a plan assists those appointed as a person's Enduring Power of Attorney when decision-making. It can reduce their emotional distress quite considerably."

She said while doctors welcome being guided as to a patient's wishes in the last phase of their lives, this was only possible if discussion has been held with the patient and their family/whanau prior to end-of-life illness occurring.

"Clinicians will always try and make the best decisions for patients and their families in all circumstances but if they are pre-informed of patients' wishes, unnecessary interventions can be avoided and the process of dying, can be as natural as it is to be born."

Once a plan has been completed, people are advised to return them to their GP who will forward them to Whanganui Hospital's Clinical Records Department where an alert is set up to let hospital staff know that a person admitted to hospital has an Advanced Care Plan in place.

Information is being distributed to GP practices, community organisations, legal firms, Whanganui Library and Age Concern, among others.

People can also contact WRHN older person nurse practitioner intern Rebecca Casey on (06) 348 0109 or download information from www.advancecareplanning.org.nz