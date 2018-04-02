Married At First Sight star Sarah Roza has shown her ex-boyfriend Telv Williams what he's missing by flaunting her post-split revenge bod.

The 38-year-old beauty specialist posted a photo to Instagram on Monday which shows her looking dramatically slimmer than the voluptuous redhead viewers got to know on the controversial reality series.

Wearing a skin-tight green dress, Roza posed with her MAFS co-star Tracey Jewel and fitness entrepreneur Tammy Hembrow.

Fans were quick to comment on the slim-down. Roza confirmed she has lost eight kilograms.

While Roza and Williams decided to stay together in last month's finale of the reality series, it was confirmed just a day later the pair had split.

And it might not be so amicable. Over the Easter weekend, Roza took a swipe at Williams in a scathing online post in which she accused him of "hook(ing) up with countless fame hungry insignificant randoms".

She was responding to one of her Instagram followers who asked if she was currently seeing anyone new.

"Thank you lovely lady but I'm not in a rush unlike other people to just hook up with countless fame hungry insignificant randoms," Sarah wrote.

"Real love is truly important to me so I'm happy to ease slowly back into the dating life eventually when the time is right."