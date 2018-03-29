Asthmatics have been warned to think twice before taking part in Easter egg hunts this weekend for fear of fatal attacks triggered by pollen.

Experts have said around 4.3 million sufferers are at particular risk because they are ignorant of the dangers of tree pollen and get caught up in the excitement of the day.

Symptoms associated with hay fever such as itchy eyes and a blocked nose can quickly lead to asthma, they warned.

The campaign by Asthma UK also cautioned asthmatics to be careful eating Easter eggs, as these too can provoke potentially deadly attacks.

It estimates that around 700 people a year are taken to hospital over the weekend holiday because they are both asthmatic and allergic to substances such as wheat, eggs, nuts or dairy products.

Simnel cakes and hot cross buns are also believed to present a risk, the Daily Telegraph reports.

"Lots of people love getting involved in traditional Easter activities, chomping on chocolate eggs and racing around their garden or local park on an Easter egg hunt, but Easter could be deadly for some people with asthma," said Dr Andy Whittamore, Clinical Lead at Asthma UK.

"Many people may not realise that trees begin releasing their pollen as early as January, so they may be caught out with hay fever symptoms over the Easter weekend."

He also advised asthma sufferers with food allergies not to forget to read carefully the labels of Easter boxes and to have an inhaler standing by.

Approximately one in 12 people in the UK suffer from asthma.

However, if they also have a food allergy it causes their immune system to overreact and release a chemical called histamine, which causes symptoms of an allergic reaction.

This can cause the airways to tighten, leaving sufferers gasping for breath.

According to new research by Asthma UK, an estimated 4.3million people in Britain with asthma have said that their asthma symptoms are triggered by pollen.

At this time of year, many trees including birch, willow and elm are releasing pollen into the air.

Dr Andy Whittamore added: "If people take precautions, making sure they take their brown preventer inhaler and having their blue reliever inhaler with them, they can still enjoy Easter.

"We advise people with an allergy to ingredients in Easter eggs or hot cross buns to avoid the food completely, recognise the symptoms of a reaction and know what to do if it happens.

"People can seek out 'free from' alternatives and should read all food labels carefully if they're unsure."