When it comes to sweating it out in a gym there's a certain, often unspoken, etiquette most of us adhere to.

But every now and then, there's a gym bunny that seems oblivious to some basic rules around hygiene, spatial awareness, use of equipment and noise levels.

Personal Trainer Sonjia – from Coda Kinect Fitness – has shared her top five professional peeves with The Hits Sarah, Sam and Toni.

Read these words of wisdom carefully to make sure you're not ANY of these people:

1. The Poser

We get it: posting a gym-selfie is part of your #fitspo regimen. And while Sonjia says she has no problem with people sharing their progress or taking a sneaky snap in the mirror for Instagram, there's nothing worse than someone hogging the machines for a photo shoot instead of actually working out.

So if you're spending more time posing with your phone rather than doing reps, you ain't doing it right.

2. The Plate-Weight Dumper

It's a simple rule: if you're strong enough to lift a plate weight onto a machine, you're strong enough to put it back properly.

Loading up an exercise machine with insanely heavy plate weights then leaving them there for the next person to struggle with is not cool. Neither is leaving them leaning on walls or scattered on the floor to end up landing on someone's toe.

3. The Stinker

It's good to work up a sweat at the gym ... but if you're prone to sweating all over everything please be conscientious about it.

You don't want to be that person who leaves the machines dripping in sweat or doesn't rinse off before using the sauna. Seriously, there are spray bottles and showers at the gym for a reason.

4. The Weight Dropper

You know the one: the tough guy who throws his weights on the ground - making a huge clanging noise - once he's finished busting out some reps.

According to Sonjia, this isn't really a sign of strength, but actually an indicator that the weights they're using are far too heavy for them.

She suggests going down a weight level to have more control and develop good technique. This will actually give you a better overall workout - and stop you looking like a try-hard.

5. The Know-It-All

There are some gym-goers who are convinced that they know everything. But more often than not they're actually working out in a way that could end up doing some serious damage.

Personal Trainers are the experts and it's their job to help people work out effectively and safely. So the next time a trainer comes over to you and shows you how to do something correctly, don't get defensive - listen to them. They know what they're talking about.

*This article originally appeared on The Hits and was republished here with permission