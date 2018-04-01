From the cost of gym memberships to prepping healthier meals, living well can be expensive. Before you abandon your goals for a healthier lifestyle, consider these tips that show you don't have to overspend to live a better life.

1. Plan your meals

An impromptu visit to the grocery store inevitably ends up costing more than a well-planned trip. Get organised by planning your meals and grocery list ahead of time to help save money and find ways to use healthy ingredients across multiple meals. Plus, preparing meals at home helps ensure you can eat the foods you want, rather than settling for something because it's the only sensible option on the menu at a restaurant.

Another option is taking advantage of the premeasured portions of healthy meal boxes, which can help you skip the prep time and avoid wasting unused groceries.

2. Weigh your workout options

A gym membership might be a tempting investment when you're trying to commit to a get-fit regimen, but it's not always the smartest move money-wise. If you can discipline yourself to use it, investing in at-home equipment might be a better long-term buy.

There are also plenty of ways to add exercise at no cost through activities such as running, walking or practicing yoga in your living room.

3. Invest in rest

Eating better and increasing physical activity are important aspects of a healthy lifestyle, but so is giving your body a chance to rest. Quality sleep lets your body and mind heal and rejuvenate from everyday activity, and better sleep is likely to reduce your stress level while improving your mental function and mood. There's no better way to show yourself some love than with a good night's rest, but according to research from Mattress Firm, 35 per cent of Americans report their sleep quality as "poor" or "fair."

Additional research shows 64 per cent of people experience improved sleep quality after investing in a new mattress. Find more sleep tips and budget-friendly ideas at thedailydoze.com.