An 11-year-old British schoolgirl who overcame leukemia as a 5-year-old was tragically killed after being hit by a wheel that flew off a Land Rover.

Amelia Wood was walking to school in Manby, Lincolnshire when the front wheel of the passing 4x4 broke off and hit her.

She was rushed to hospital but died days later.

"We thought we had been through the worst thing in our lives with Amelia having leukaemia," her mother Hayley Hodson said, according to Metro UK.

Advertisement

"The worst was still to come."

Amelia Wood was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was just five. Photo / Lincolnshire Police

Despite Amelia's intense battle with the disease and her heartbreaking death, she saved the lives of three people after donating her organs.

Hodson and her partner Craig Muzemczak revealed they decided to donate Amelia's organs after her tragic death, three of which went to one patient in desperate need.

"Everyone needs to think about organ donation. You never know when something like this is going to happen," Hodson said.

"Even though Amelia and I never had a conversation about it, I am still very proud of her."

Witnesses who saw her tragic death described it as "like something out of Final Destination".

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was said to have been "devastated" and had only bought the vehicle a month earlier.

An inquest into Amelia's death was opened last week and has been adjourned until September.