Nurses have voted to reject the latest pay offer from DHBs around the country - and the nurses organisation says strike action is "likely".

An announcement on the New Zealand Nurses Organisation's website said national delegates would meet on April 18 to decide the next steps and bargaining strategies, including any recommendations for industrial action.

Members will then be balloted on whether to strike.

NZNO Industrial Services Manager Cee Payne said a majority of their members voted on this issue.

Advertisement

She said nurses were dealing with an ageing population and an increasingly sick population, which was leaving staff stressed.

"Health needs nursing. Without nursing we cannot have good health in our hospitals for patients.

"The health system itself needs to be rebuilt, because at the moment with the underfunding of health, there's shortages in being able to deliver appropriate care, there's stressed staff and understaffing."

Payne said nurses felt their skills and knowledge was undervalued. This was leaving them with high staff turnover, and difficulty bringing in new staff.

She said the system had been underfunded for the last 10 years.

"I would say that [strike action] is likely, in as much as, we've been talking about it.

"We're hopeful though that both Government and employers will step into this dispute to help members with their concerns about pay."

Payne said that if strikes happened, that would likely be 24 hours of all nurses walking off the job.

The decision comes after voting closed on Friday, on whether nurses would accept a revised collective agreement between nurses and DHBS.

The deal was for 27,000 nurses, hospital aides, and core midwives, to get a 2 per cent pay rise as well as a $1050 lump sum.

READ MORE

• Midwifery 'crisis': 'Burnt out' and 'working for free'

• DHBs, nursing union 'hopeful' strikes can be avoided but preparing for worst

• Kate Hawkesby: An unhealthy situation when nurses aren't paid properly

Ahead of the decision today, hundreds of nurses had been vocal about the offer, taking to social media to say the offer didn't go far enough. Strike action was openly discussed, due to unhappiness with working conditions, short-staffing and poor pay.

The NZNO had kept a low profile during voting, but today has announced it is launching a campaign for a better deal, #healthneedsnurses, along with a campaign website.

"We know that you, the members, want to be recognised for your qualifications, skills and for going the extra mile for your patients. Together we can make this happen," the NZNO said in the announcement.

NZ Nurses Organisation industrial services manager Cee Payne said at this afternoon's press conference that strike action was likely. File photo / Supplied

DHBs across the country have put in place contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of strike action.

In the 1990s and early 2000s strike action was taken at individual DHBs, including Canterbury and Waikato, as nurses from those areas called for better regional collective agreements.

Some strikes saw all elective surgeries and outpatient clinics cancelled, and non-member nurses coming in to cover for unionised colleagues.

The Council of Trade Unions has backed the union members' vote to reject the offer.

President Richard Wagstaff said it was in everyone's interests, including the District Health Boards (DHBs) that these negotiations concluded with a fair outcome as swiftly as possible, and he would do whatever he could to help facilitate that.

"We all know that our health services and the people that run them have been stretched to breaking point after nine long years of chronic under-funding," he said.

"The return of this vote shows the level of unmet need that's out there for the nurses, midwives and care assistants who have been covering the gap."