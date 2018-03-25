People are being warned to stay out of the water at one of Tauranga's popular harbour spots because of wastewater contamination.

Health warning signs have been erected by Tauranga City Council from 5th Ave to 11th Ave, including on Memorial Park foreshore, after a wastewater pipe overflowed on March 18.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Service spokesman Braden Leonard said the overflow was the result of a blockage caused by a large build-up of fat, oil, and grease.

The overflow affected the water quality in Tauranga Harbour around the 7th Ave area, he said.

Leonard said because of the recent contamination, people were warned to avoid water in the area until further notice.

This included a total ban on fishing, swimming and collecting shellfish.

A council spokeswoman said staff and contractors removed the blockage, cleaned up the area, and erected the temporary health warning signs.

Leonard said the contamination levels were being monitored regularly and the council would remove the warning signs once the water quality level returned to normal.

When the Bay of Plenty Times visited Memorial Park yesterday not everyone was heeding the warnings.

One visitor told the newspaper she had seen young children swimming in the water.

Another woman in a family group eating fish and chips on the foreshore said she had not seen the warning signs but no one in her group intended going into the water.

Leonard said it was not the first time people had ignored the vital health warnings, and they did so at their own risk as the signs had been put there for a good reason.

In January, the council banned people from swimming in Pilot Bay after wastewater overflowed in Adams Ave because of a blockage believed to be caused by wet wipes.