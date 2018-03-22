Two police officers from Ohio, US, are being hailed as heroes after they saved 2-month-old baby Tyra when she was choking insider her mum's car.

The Shaker Heights officers were driving along on Tuesday when they spotted the car and figured something was happening.

"We saw a female exit the car, run to the passenger rear door and appear to be in some distress," Officer Ryan Sidders told Fox 8.

He and colleague Alex Oklander realised baby Tyra was not breathing.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That's when we administered the back thrusts," Oklander said.

The mum watched, in a panic.

In a video posted on the police department's Facebook page, Sidders is heard saying: "I can hear air moving. OK, she's moving air. OK, she's breathing."

"I'm glad that that mother did not have to plan out a funeral today," he told the media outlet.

Oklander only joined the police force a few weeks ago and told WKYC that being a father-of-four helped him in this situation.

"Having kids, I've actually had to do that with my own kids," he said.

The grateful mother explained Tyra was born prematurely and has lung issues that make her prone to choking often.