A young Australian teenager who was left for dead because of an "inoperable" brain tumour has defied doctor's predictions, surviving an operation only one surgeon was brave enough to perform.

Ciara Nelson, 18, is recovering at her Melbourne home after a lifesaving operation by Sydney neurosurgeon Charles Teo, who reportedly said it was the "most difficult surgery" he had ever performed.

Ciara's mother, Colleen Nelson, claimed Teo removed 100 per cent of the deadly tumour in a "gamble" that saw her daughter undergo five-hour keyhole surgery.

It's much-needed good news for the family, after Ciara realised she was living with a deadly cancer, which was only discovered because she hit her head during a netball game in 2016, news.com.au reported.

Ciara was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma, which doctors reportedly said couldn't be removed because of the risks of brain damage, stroke or death.

"I think we are very fortunate to have him in this country, that's for sure, because no one else would touch her," Nelson told Nine News.

"No one would touch her with a 10-foot pole and we are just lucky that he took a gamble and was able to do it."

Despite the relief that surgery went well, Ciara still has a four-week to make sure the tumour was completely removed.

"She is getting stronger every day. She is still very tired and it is going to take a while. There is a little bit of disturbance to her vision, but we are hoping that it's only temporary," Nelson said.

Nelson, a mother-of-three, first thought Ciara suffered a concussion when she started vomiting after a fall during a netball game in May, 2016.

But in a horrific discovery, Ciara had a lesion on her brain and her GP referred her to Monash Medical Centre in Victoria.

A follow-up MRI found Ciara's tumour was high grade.

"They admitted her so quickly. By the afternoon, the neurosurgeon told us she had a glioma in her brain," Nelson said.

A year of medical appointments, scans and disappointments followed as doctors said surgery was too risky for Ciara.

Knowing the ordeal ahead of them, Nelson set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for the cause, which since December 2016 has garnered more than $130,000.

Any money raised that is not used for Ciara's treatment will be donated to support other families who have children with brain tumours.