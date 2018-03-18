A bunch of Carrot Munchers from Ohakune and a flock of Tui from Waverley were among the 700 participants who showed their support at Whanganui's Relay for Life on Saturday.

For the past 13 years the Wanganui Cancer Society has organised the fundraiser to support survivors and carers of cancer, and to keep its doors open.

Fundraiser coordinator Annette Cox said this year was the biggest yet.

"We had 39 teams entered this year with a total of 700 people. Last year we had 28 teams so yeah it was a pretty good turnout."

Reanna Randal and Rosie McMenamin get physical. Photo/ Bevan Conley

"Teams were dressed in all sorts, we had the Carrot Munchers from Ohakune, the Tui team from Waverley and the Army of One from Marton which was one guy who walked the whole 12 hours with three others subbing in for support," Ms Cox said.

All teams started at 10am and crossed the finish line at 10pm smiling with a sigh of relief.

Team Tui take the Mojo's in tug of war. Photo/ Bevan Conley

This year an Eagles tribute band dubbed Motel California took the stage, adding more flair to the colourful event.

Ms Cox said people were a bit apprehensive about having to pay to get in but the band really was a crowd-pleaser.

"We had to look at new ways to keep the event going in Whanganui and the Concert for Cause was it."

Entertainment by local musicians helped keep the walkers going. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ms Cox said she was still collecting all the funds, but so far they had counted $37,000.

"Keeping in mind we still have a lot more to collect and we have to take off our expenses.

"We would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors that have shown their support, it really wouldn't have been possible without them," Ms Cox.

She said they would be letting the public know the total amount of money raised within the next two weeks.