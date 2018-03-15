Paramedics have fallen victim yet again to another angry note left on a parked ambulance - this time an A&E consultant.

Paramedic Zain Ali Kazmi had finished a call out when he returned to his vehicle to find an angry note on the windscreen reading: "Think about others before you block others' car."

Kazmi discovered the note on his ambulance while it was parked at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in the UK.

It is understood the ambulance was blocking someone in while attending an emergency callout.

But what sent Kazmi into anger was the fact the person who wrote the note signed it off as "A&E consultant".

The 23-year-old posted an image of his ambulance on social media, writing: "Came out of ED to find this! Another note on an ambulance this time from an A&E consultant outside A&E because he was blocked in a bay where he shouldn't have parked himself!"

"We get enough of this stuff from the public. It's not nice seeing it from another healthcare professional.

"There are some spaces there to park in but normally the police park there. It's not a staff car park. It's outside A&E.

"He was going round taking pictures at first and then he left the note. But he didn't leave a note on the other consultant's car that was there.

"You don't just leave a note on an ambulance. It's not the way to deal with it."

It comes just week after Kirsty Sharman was spared jail for verbally abusing paramedics and leaving a "move now" note on the ambulance's windscreen.

Sharman's note read: It read: "If this van is for anyone but number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn' give a s**t if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

Paramedics were allegedly abused by a foul-mouth woman while they were in the process of rescuing a patient who suffered a cardiac arrest. Photo / Twitter / Katie Tudor

A similar incident happened last November when a heart attack patient died after a nasty note was left on the window of the attending ambulance in Birmingham in the UK.

"You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive," the man wrote on the note as paramedics worked to save someone's life inside the house.

Paramedic operational manager Mike Duggan said he would now like to see those who abuse emergency workers dealt with more "robustly".

"What is it going to take?" he told BBC News. "Is one of us going to have to die before they take it seriously?"