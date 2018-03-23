A Whanganui midwife says she will be forced to give up the profession she loves if the "midwifery crisis" is not taken seriously.

The New Zealand College of Midwives have estimated that rural midwives, like Whanganui's Jessica Mill, are earning around $7.38 an hour after tax and expenses. They say the profession is at breaking point.

Miss Mill, a solo mother of two children under 5, admitted that there are some days when she struggles to get food on her children's plates.

"I pay about $300 a week for child-care because I'm on-call 24/7. I am the mum who never makes it to birthday parties. It's tough."

She says she became a midwife because she was passionate about helping mothers and babies.

"But the Government are relying on that passion and love to keep the profession alive. The truth is we are all burnt out and the system is failing," Miss Mill said.

Miss Mill is a Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) midwife which means she is self-employed and claims her pay from the Government.

LMC midwives work in the community and take on a caseload of pregnant woman as they see fit. The Government pays LMC midwives the same amount per woman cared for, about $2300, and pay does not increase with experience or complex pregnancies.

Miss Mill said Whanganui is unique in that there is not a lack of midwives but living in a rural area, where travel is not covered, means LMCs are burnt out.

"We love our work but we do so much of it for free and I hear the same thing from all the midwives I work with. We need a better pay system."

She said, like any parent, she has to juggle her caseload with her own children.

"On average I take on two or three women a month and that's on-call care for each, but that's probably less than most."

Ten weeks ago Whanganui mother Te Maari Barham gave birth to Faye Davis, her first child.

Ms Barham moved to Whanganui in the early stages of her pregnancy and sought out Miss Mill for care.

Photo/ Stuart Munro

"Jess was amazing throughout everything. The amount of work that Jess did was above and beyond.

"Faye had a dramatic birth and I don't think she would be here without Jess. With all the work midwives do, they should be paid more."

The Chronicle approached the Whanganui District Health Board (WDHB) for comment on the issue and the following response was given:

"Midwives provide a valuable service for mothers and babies. We currently have sufficient numbers of midwives in Whanganui," said WDHB midwifery adviser Cheryl Benn.

But New Zealand College of Midwives chief executive Karen Guilliland has said she has been hearing an increasing number of stories from around the country of severe shortages as midwives continue to leave the profession.

"The college began fighting for pay equity for midwives three years ago when we began court action under the previous Government.

"This action led to an agreement between the college and the Ministry of Health to design a new funding model for community-based [LMC] midwives.

"We have presented our recommendations to the ministry's leadership team and the new Minister of Health. At this stage, we have no certainty that the recommendations from the co-design will be accepted, or funded," Ms Guilliland said.

On May 3, Miss MIll will join midwives from all over New Zealand to march at Parliament calling on the Government to act urgently.

Facts:

-Rural remote LMC midwives are earning approximately $7.38 an hour (after tax and expenses) and urban LMC midwives are earning around $12.80 (after tax and expenses).

-LMC midwives haven't been able to negotiate the terms of their contract since 2007.

-There are 18 LMC midwives working in Whanganui.

-Last year, there were 706 births at the Whanganui Hospital (this doesn't include home births).

-LMC midwives provide care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout pregnancy and for six weeks after birth.

-LMC midwives do not get paid leave.

-The pay does not vary based on experience.

-The pay does not vary based on location.

-Travel is not billable.