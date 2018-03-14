While around 95 per cent of dreams are banished from memory before we've even got out of bed, the ones that stick tend to haunt us for the rest of the day.

A dream - random thoughts, images and sensations during sleep - may only last around five to 20 minutes but they could offer insight into deeper issues, the Daily Mail reports.

Some of the most common - and unnerving - dreams, according to psychologist and dream expert Dr Ian Wallace, include losing your teeth, being chased and not being able to find a loo in time.

Reassuringly, no matter how terrifying a middle-of-the-night pursuit might seem, it could actually be a good sign, as it can signify striving for your goals.

Femail asked Dr Wallace to explain just what those reoccurring dreams mean and how, even with technology constantly around us, you can still get a better night's rest.

TOP FIVE DREAMS DECODED

1. Being chased

If you have nightmares about being chased this could signify that there is an issue in your waking life that you want to confront but are unsure how to do so. This issue is often a great opportunity for you to pursue a particular personal ambition.

Although they may seem scary, your pursuers are actually bringing your attention to your unrealised talents in your own pursuit of fulfilment.

2. Teeth falling out

Your teeth symbolise how confident and powerful you feel, so some situation is causing your confidence to crumble in waking life.

Rather than seeing this situation as something that will leave you powerless, just try calmly chewing over the facts and relish it as a challenge that you can really get your teeth into.

3. Unable to find a toilet

Toilets are what we use to cleanly respond to some of our most fundamental needs, so there is an issue in your waking life where you are finding it a challenge to clearly express your own needs.

This can often occur if you always spend your time looking after the needs of other people, rather than your own needs.

4. Naked in public

We choose our clothes to present a particular image to the people around us, so being naked in public suggests that there is a situation in waking life that is making you feel vulnerable and exposed.

Although it might be potentially embarrassing, sometimes you just have to open up to others so they can see your real talents.

5. Unprepared for an exam

Exams are how we judge our ability to perform, so this indicates that you are critically examining your own performance in waking life.

Rather than immersing yourself in endless self-examination, the real test of your character is being able to accept your talents by celebrating your knowledge and achievements, instead of constantly judging them.

