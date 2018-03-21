Optometrist Kylie Mann has moved to Whanganui to join Visique Wanganui Eyecare.

Ms Mann is originally from Auckland and has relocated to Whanganui to take up the role.

"Wanganui has seen a surge in positive growth in recent years and I have enjoyed becoming a part of that," Ms Mann said.

"I have a great appreciation for the well-established café and art culture we have and the friendly community atmosphere.



"As optometrists, we are given the opportunity to both problem solve and build relationships, which I really enjoy."

Ms Mann said her role was diverse and included specialised clinics in low vision, myopia control and dry eye as well as general eyecare.

"I enjoy the challenges associated with having a large scope of care."



In her spare time, Ms Mann is a keen vocalist with a passion for music, and enjoys travel.

"I love exploring different cities and cultures. I've done a lot of it; though never feel as if I've done enough."