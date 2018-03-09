Some of us cannot live without our morning cup of coffee.

But could the way we choose to drink our java be negatively affecting our weight?

According to dietitian Geraldine Georgeou, whether we choose to have a latte or a long black from our local barista can have a huge impact on your health.

Why? Because various coffee orders can contain hidden fats and sugars, Geraldine told the Daily Mail Australia.

So, what are the healthiest coffee options we should be leaning towards?

Geraldine says that while a long black is a healthy option - as they're served without milk or sugar - people tend to add sugar to counteract the bitter taste, which in turn brings down its value health wise.

Small flat whites and piccolo lattes actually topped Geraldine's list as you have more options when it comes to milk, which can help reduce the fat content. And the fact that you are consuming less overall means you can still get your caffeine hit without blowing out the calorie count.

"If you want the taste, a little hit of caffeine and you are watching volume, I would choose a piccolo latte," she explained.

And the ones we should try steer clear of?

Essentially, the sweetest of the coffee options are the ones to avoid. Mochas or anything that comes with a flavoured shot instantly ups the sugar content in your cuppa.

"The problem with coffees that come with added caramel, vanilla or hazelnut flavoured syrups is these tend to be high in sugar," she says, "and before you know it your calorie intake has increased."

Unfortunately chai latte's – which also contain a lot of sugar – aren't much better even though they do contain less caffeine.

But if you are looking for something a little sweeter, that falls in the middle of the healthy list then Geraldine suggests you go with a cappuccino.

"They contain less sugar because there is only a sprinkle of chocolate on top and you can switch out the milk it's made from too."

This story originally appeared on The Hits and has been republished with permission.