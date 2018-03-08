Green Party MP Jan Logie is reassuring the sexual and domestic violence prevention sector she is still as committed to the fight as ever.

In a speech to Shine as part of their Light it Orange campaign week, Logie thanked those present for their work.

"Press for progress" was the theme of International Women's Day today and Logie said she recognised the organisations had been pressing for progress on gendered violence for decades.

"I also know that the reason you've been pressing for progress is because you see and feel the trauma created by domestic and sexual violence.

"You are in the struggle every day against a wider system that doesn't help and in fact all too often makes things worse. I've been away from the front line for a while now, I am emotionally and physically safe, but I still feel the urgency and responsibility. I am here to say I too am pressing for progress."

Logie formerly worked for Women's Refuge.



Now undersecretary to the Minister of Justice and tasked with domestic and sexual violence, she said she believed now was the right moment for fundamental change.



"This is ... the first time we have had a dedicated person in the Executive of our Government focused on family and sexual violence.

"In a nutshell, my job is to be a champion for ending domestic and sexual violence, and rest assured this isn't only a job for me."

Logie promised to work with the sector to "design an integrated and responsive family and sexual violence system".

Lack of appropriate leadership, stewardship and understanding from Government had hindered efforts in the past Logie said.

"I am driven by the belief that with the collaboration and support of all of us, working in our different spaces together, we can change that.



"My position is to explicitly lead work with the NGO sector, and across Government to improve our current systems."

Other politicians in the coalition Government has spoken of a commitment to improving mental health and lifting people out of poverty, which was inherently linked with reducing physical and sexual violence, Logie said.



"I am pressing for progress for women in Aotearoa New Zealand so that we can all live free from violence.

"I am pressing for progress for women because time is up."

Current data showed one in three women experience physical emotional and or sexual violence from a partner in their lifetime and the chance of experiencing abuse increased if women were disabled, young, Maori, queer or transgender.

Current systems set up to deal with abused women could in fact retraumatise them and Logie said officials had to recognise a need to try new and in particular integrated approaches.

Logie said workforce training which all Ministry of Justice staff have undertaken with Shine was an example of a useful approach involving sharing of information between sectors.

The next phase of that particular project was training for more than 2000 frontline staff in how the courts worked, to make them more able to help gendered violence victims.

Logie had recently met with court staff to discuss their roles.

Recentring kaupapa Maori responses was also a key focus, Logie said.

"Not because Maori are a problem but because Maori hold the knowledge of what works for Maori."

Logie finished by saying she looked forward to working with those in the sector on the issue.