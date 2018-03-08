It's a lot harder to lose those last few kilos. But there are a few cunning things you can do to finally reach your goal.

It may come as a surprise to hear that it can actually be more difficult to lose 5kg than it is to lose 20 to 30kg, simply because the less body fat we have, the harder the body works to keep it.

Most of us though would love to lose 5kg, or about a sack of potatoes in weight knowing it would make us look and feel so much better. So if that stubborn 5kg is constantly getting the better of you, here are some easy ways to help shift it once and for all.

Change something, change everything

The human body loves nothing more than to be stable — in fact it constantly works towards stability which explains why we do not get results from any diet and exercise regimen when it is pretty similar to what we have tried before.

This is also the reason that results are quickly gained when we try something radically different — low carbs, fasting, intense exercise — it is the change to regular calorie intake and output while sees the shift from regular routine and results in weight loss.

So if you are in any routines with your food and exercise, try changing things around. If you exercise in the morning, try training at night. If you eat the same thing for breakfast try something new or give fasting a go because if nothing really changes, nothing will change weight wise.

Incorporate fasting

While the most apparent benefits of fasting are related to metabolic health and outcomes measures like blood cholesterol and blood pressure, occasional fasting is a powerful way to give your metabolism a shake-up.

Whether you try a low calorie day one to two times each week, or an extended overnight fast in which you do not eat for 14 to 16 hours, it is these long periods of time without food that appear to help reset a number of metabolic variables that support small (1kg to 2kg over a month) but sustainable weight loss.

Stop the snacks

If a snack was as simple as a piece of fruit or a couple of plain crackers we would be fine. However, our snacks tend to clock in at 300-400 calories - or that of a small meal. For this reason dropping a snack or two each day in favour of three square meals can be enough to get you really hungry in between meals and more likely to enjoy a filling meal at meal times only rather than constantly grazing through the day.

Get hungry

When was the last time you ate because you were really hungry? Chances are it was more likely because you were bored, someone offered you food or someone else around you was eating.

It is this non-hungry eating that gets us into trouble with our weight. We're teaching ourselves to not only eat when we are not hungry but we are then also less hungry for meal times which means we do not eat nutritionally balanced meals.

For this reason, swapping a meal for a light soup or salad and then waiting again until you are really, really hungry to eat is a great way to get back in touch with your natural hunger and reprogram yourself to only eat when you are genuinely hungry - and to stop eating before you are completely stuffed.

Be strict most of the time

When we embark on a weight loss journey we often do not get the results we are after initially because we cheat all the time. A day of low calorie eating is often followed with a night of treats and too much wine which means we never achieve weight loss on the scales.

For this reason, dedicating a week or two in which you are going to be relatively strict with your food - with the exception of just one or two meals - will ensure you get the initial 1kg to 2kg weight loss on the scales. This can be enough to encourage you to keep going until you get the final 5kg off once and for all.