Every week there seems to be a new fitness trend, diet or work out hack that promises to be the real answer to staying in tip-top shape.

But before Paleo Pete, the Keto diet and the "fitspo" stars of Instagram, plugging the latest and greatest in weight loss secrets was owned by the snazzy gurus on fitness infomercials.

Does the name Guthy Renker send your abdomen into spasms?

From the Ab Lounge to the Shake Weight, most of these machines were quickly banished to garages or chucked in the skip, because who could actually emulate the greased up character showcasing the wonders of such a ridiculous, four-easy-payments of $19.99, contraption?

While you probably never got a good work out from these devices, you likely got some serious laughs.

So if you think your current diet and exercise plan is horrendous, take a moment to be grateful you're not grappling with these bizarre workout machines from yesteryear.

Thigh Master

Nothing screams 90s exercise fad quite like the Thigh Master.

This strange looking device promised to tone your thighs when you held it between your knees and squeezed and released, on repeat.

And who can forget the poster girl for this iconic piece of equipment: Suzanne Somers in her high-waisted leotard, of course.

Hawaii Chair

Wouldn't it be great if we could make better use of the many hours we spend sitting down each day?

Back in the golden age of bizarre work out weapons, someone came up with a way to do just that: behold, the Hawaii Chair. While it looks just like an ordinary chair, it moves in a hula-like fashion, apparently working your core and definitely entertaining your colleagues.

Bowflex

Remember that strange machine tucked away in your dad's garage? That was the Blowflex Power Pro.

It seemed like every family had at least one version of this in the 90s, ordered by parents looking to squeeze in a full body workout somewhere between dropping the kids off at school and popping dinner in the crock pot.

NordicTrack Classic Pro Skier

Who doesn't crave the feeling of cross-country skiing without actually having to leave the house and trek up a mountain in bulky ski clothes? "From the comfort of your own home" was a key phrase in the selling of this device.

Sign us up!

The Shake Weight

Potentially the most meme-worthy piece of equipment in the 90s, it shook, it vibrated ... need we say more?

Ab Lounge

Don't be fooled, this was no standard outdoor chair, people. This bad boy took your sit-up game to the next level and even added a twist to the mix.

It protected your head and neck while sending you into some back-breaking positions in order to really work those abs. To its credit, you could actually see the definition coming in sometimes too.

Leotards and leg warmers

While all of these workout machines promised a physique to rival Suzy Aiken's in her aerobics prime, your weren't really committed unless you had on your best leotard and a snazzy pair of leg warmers.