Meghan Markle has revealed the one item she never boards a plane without, and it has a surprisingly budget price tag.

In an article from her former lifestyle blog The Tig, which has resurfaced online, Prince Harry's bride-to-be revealed that she never travels anywhere without a bottle of sanitiser spray or antibacterial wipes.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Suits star explained that she always sprays or wipes down surfaces around her when she travels on a plane, even though it does make her look "a little odd" to fellow commuters.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," she said.

"Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling Dixie with nary a sniffle."

With a packet of wipes costing as little as $2, Meghan's top travel tip is a purse-friendly option for those who don't have an A-list budget.

Additionally, Meghan advised fellow travellers to drink plenty of water when flying.

"Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you're dying of thirst – because even if you're not, for your body – the thirst is real", she wrote.

Meghan, who was previously based in LA, was an expert traveller due to her busy schedule filming law drama Suits in Canada.

And stepping into her new role as wife to Prince Harry, Meghan will certainly have an array of further engagements to keep her travelling schedule busy.

Just last week she made her first official joint appearance alongside future brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The two couples took part in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London on Wednesday February 28.

It was the first time Meghan has been seen in public with the Duchess of Cambridge since they attended Christmas Day service at Sandringham together.

Bride-to-be Ms Markle will formally become the fourth patron of The Royal Foundation following her high-profile wedding to Harry on May 19.