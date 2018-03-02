A promotion run by New Zealand company Global Products has resulted in pupils from two schools receiving a toothbrush each.

'Win your child's whole school a toothbrush with Mouthfresh" ran at Napier City Pak'n Save and Flaxmere New World and resulted in Tamatea Primary School and Flaxmere Primary School taking out the top prize.

Consumers who bought Mouthfresh products had the opportunity enter the draw by writing their name and child's school on the back of their receipt.

Global Products territory manager Peter Harris said it was the first year it had run the competition around the country and hundreds of entries were received from Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

"We thought it would be quite a cool idea to give kids toothbrushes. It is amazing how many kids don't brush their teeth and haven't got a toothbrush."

Global Products gave 250 Mouthfresh toothbrushes to Tamatea Primary yesterday and plans to do the same for 450 for Flaxmere primary school on Monday.

Tamatea Primary School principal Wiremu Pearson said the kids were "over the moon".

"It means a lot to the school. We are promoting healthy self-awareness and when you have got businesses who are willing to put up prizes for that, there is an incentive for children to do more to look after themselves."