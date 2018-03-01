Alby Davis was due to celebrate his fourth birthday on Monday.

But the 3-year-old's life was cut short after he swallowed a bouncy ball and choked to death.

The small rubber ball, which was sent to little Alby as an early birthday present, got stuck in the toddler's windpipe, preventing his ability to breathe. His pregnant mother, Anna, tried desperately to save her son, but within seconds he died in her arms.

Taking to her Instagram, The Small Folk, the grief-stricken mum-of-three posted a tribute to her son, which has received more than 34,000 likes and 9000 comments of support.

"Yesterday afternoon, our beautiful, beautiful Alby, our darling baby boy, grew wings and flew from this Earth," she wrote.

"Minutes pass like hours and the gaping hole in our lives and hearts is completely incomprehensible.

"We adore you beyond belief, our sweet little fox. Forever three, forever free."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to assist the family, who live in Wynyard, Tasmania, as Anna is self-employed and her husband, Simon, is a relief teacher and isn't entitled to paid leave.

The page has gained more than A$180,000 ($192,000) in donations, as people around the country support the family in any way possible.

"I cannot even begin to imagine what you are going through at this time. My love, thoughts and prayers are with you," one person posted to the page.

"The most gorgeous face and one that will never be forgotten, sending all our love, strength and prayers to help you through this time," another added.

Speaking to the Mercury, a neighbour said what had happened to the family was "unfathomable".

"There has been an outpouring of people, food and kindness."

Anna, who is expecting her fourth child, thanked her online following for the support she and her husband had received.

"No words could ever express the depths of our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received since our worst nightmare became our daily reality," she wrote alongside an image of her son tucked up in bed.

"During this time of immense grief, your thoughts, prayers, sympathy and tears have enveloped and uplifted us, and we could never thank you enough for your overwhelming generosity and support."

Alby is survived by an older sister Sage and little brother Acre.

To donate to the Davis family, head to GoFundMe.com