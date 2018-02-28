A bizarre new health craze is sweeping the internet, with a number YouTubers posting videos of themselves practising "urine therapy".

Those using this alternative practice claim the process can cure a variety of diseases and disorders — the only catch is you have to drink your own pee.

A number of health bloggers are jumping on the bandwagon, filming themselves drinking urine and massaging it into their skin and scalps.

Popular US health-obsessed YouTuber, Rain Florence, posted a video of herself holding a cup of urine and talking about the amazing benefits of urine therapy.

"It's the best form of vitamins and nutrients that you can possibly take in and it's supposed to expel parasites," she said.

She captioned the video: "There is practically nothing it won't cure,' along with about 100 or more different diseases and disorders that it might help cure."

Urologist Zaki Almallah told Marie Claire that there is no scientific evidence to support the use of urine therapy.

"The point of urination is to rid the body of excess. Why would you want to reabsorb that?" he said.

"The only time it's medically recommended to ingest urine is if you're stranded without food or water for many days."

Apparently there is such a thing as urine therapy? Um, I’m good. #nothankyou — 🌻 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓅𝒽 🌻 (@redgoesrogue) February 23, 2018

There's lots of things people do despite scientific evidence it does nothing. But urine therapy? Did Bear Grylls come up with this? — ☠Hellequin☠ (@Xhumed) February 22, 2018