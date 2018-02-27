In this summer podcast series, each week the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB's Go to Health podcast will look at a different health issue. Today, it's how to get the fresh food you need without losing money or time. Hosted by Frances Cook.

No, it's not just you. It's increasingly difficult to feed yourself properly without needing help from a loan shark.

2017 was a bad year for the price of fresh fruit and vegetables. In September, fresh produce prices were up 5.7 per cent on the year before.

It was even worse in May, when the price of fruit and veges shot up 14 per cent compared to the same time the year before.

Advertisement

Part of the problem was the soggy weather we had, where some vegetables literally rotted in the soil they were supposed to grow in.

At various points through 2017 we saw cauliflower shoot up to 10 bucks a pop, kumara jump up to over $8 a kilo, and the always maligned avocados were a costly $4.50 each.

If you're trying to feed a family their five plus a day, it's beyond me how you deal with that.

But of course, that's why we bring in the experts. There's got to be a way to feed yourself right without going broke.

I called up Lifespark nutritionist Kate Walker for the latest episode of Go to Health.

We talked about the common misperceptions about what's actually healthy, and how to save both money and time while eating the food your body needs.

For the episode, listen to the podcast.

If you have a question about this podcast, or something you'd like me to investigate in a future episode, get in touch. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Don't forget to subscribe to Go to Health, on the Apple podcasts app or I Heart Radio.