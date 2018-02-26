A baby born in Christchurch had an unconventional welcome into the world when confusion over directions led to his mum giving birth in a storage room.

Essy Van Blerk rushed through the doors of Christchurch Hospital in the late stages of labour last week with her husband, Deon.

In his panic, Deon had missed the entrance to the Women's Hospital - where van Blerk's midwife was waiting for the pair.

Orderlies Manager Alan Heney and Trainer Daniel Meyers came across the pair and scooted to make alternative arrangements for the imminent arrival of the baby.

Advertisement

Heney and Meyers steered van Blerk into an empty storeroom, usually used to store wheelchairs, where Heney set about tacking up sheets to give van Blerk some privacy.

Daniel then ran to get to find help.

He soon came across a team of charge nurse managers meeting nearby. They helped gather a crew of hospital midwives and volunteers and from here it was all go.

Within minutes, baby Blake van Blerk came into the world.

Blake van Blerk was born inside a storeroom, where his mother was assisted by an ad hoc team of nurses and hospital staff. Photo / Supplied

Meyers and Heney said while they had assisted with births before, they had never done so in a storeroom.

The duo later visited mum and her baby to present Blake with a teddy bear.

Van Blerk said her midwife was in a state of shock when she finally showed at Christchurch Women's Hospital, baby in hands.

The South African national had emigrated to New Zealand just two years ago with her husband.

The pair said the unusual story of Blake's birth would be a great tale for his 21st.