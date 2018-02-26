Air Wanganui has shown its support for the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation with a scenic flight around the region for six people.

The event ran alongside the NZ House and Garden tour of Whanganui on Friday, February 23. Everyone who made a gold coin donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation at the NZ House and Garden Tour hub went into a draw to win a flight for two people, with three prizes being drawn.

The 50 to 60-minute flight went around Mts Ruapehu and Ngauruhoe, back along the Whanganui River to the city.

Air Wanganui chief executive officer Dean Martin said the organisation's core business for the Whanganui region is as the sole air ambulance provider for the Whanganui District Health Board.

"So for us, the Breast Cancer Foundation is a good organisation to support and that's why we did this flight," Mr Martin said.

"We transfer up to 600 patients on an annual basis and that has increased as hospitals are specialising in particular areas of medicine. We also do organ donor jobs nationally, as a back-up. We do six to eight of those jobs per year."

Air Wanganui employs nine staff, mostly pilots, and has two top-of-the-range Beechcraft turboprop aircraft.

The company, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has provided the air ambulance service for Whanganui and the wider region for the last 21 years. The air ambulance is available 24/7 and, under its contract with the Whanganui District Health Board, must be ready to go within half an hour to transport patients.

As well as providing air ambulance services, the company has a growing charter market.