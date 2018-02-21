A YouTube star who claimed to cure her cancer and homosexuality with a raw vegan diet has died, her niece said.

Mari Lewis was one half of the YouTube vlogging duo Liz and Mari, with her niece Liz Johnson. They had 11,775 subscribers and uploaded videos about avoiding traditional cancer treatments in favour of juicing and eating raw fruits and vegetables.

In the video clip she explained that Mari was living with Liz's mother, who had "started to tell her that she needed to eat meat" and would "cook her things using the microwave".

Mari had previously spoken about going on a 90-day juice cleanse and that she had ignored the advice of her doctors, who recommended she undergo cancer treatment.

"I've been okay, I haven't died, I haven't gotten to the hospital ... I am going to continue on this path of going natural," Mari said at the time.

"It's over, it is done with, I am healed. I feel it in my spirit and in my body."

In a video titled "Stage 4 Cancer Natural Transformation," Mari explained how God drew her to the fruits and vegetables in the grocery store that would cure her.

In a video uploaded this week, Liz revealed to her followers that Mari died in December after her cancer spread to her blood, liver, and lungs.

Liz claims that towards the end of her life Mari was not adhering to a strict vegan diet.

"My aunt was inconsistent in her diet and spiritual life," she wrote on YouTube. "[She] did not continue [a] juicing/raw vegan diet when she got diagnosed again, she chose to do radiation and chemo."

Liz, who has disabled comments on her YouTube channel, maintains she never claimed to "heal my aunt's gay lifestyle" thorough juicing.

Liz Johnson, one half of the blogging duo 'Mari and Liz', whose aunt Mari Lopez died last year. Photo / YouTube

"My aunt chose to make that change on her own, which had nothing to do with her juicing but everything to do with her faith," Liz said.

"People have sent me many emails about positive changes after juicing, and some have told me that they chose to do chemo. Some are still alive, and unfortunately, some are not. We never claimed that this would 100 per cent work for everyone."

She also denied suggestions that she made a significant profit from her YouTube channel.

"Our intention was never to make money off of anything," Liz said.

"Some money was made in order to support Mari as she wanted to help people full-time, quitting her job. We also received a little support from the small amount that was made.

"I will be continuing a channel, covering things like health and financial freedom.

"I will not take down her videos as they continue to help people. I will add disclaimers and change titles and descriptions to reflect what has happened since the video."

The clip has so far been viewed nearly 7000 times.