Dried fruit and nuts are a healthy snack, right?

Many people make that assumption, and so they munch on them with gay abandon while they're on the go.

But Canadian Instagrammer Nikki, who posts under the handle @justget.fit has posted an image that shows the reality of the calories in your fruit and nut mix.

"Same calories but 9x the volume on the left!" writes Nikki in her Instagram post.

"Calorie-dense foods (like nuts and dried fruits) can be a convenient way to snack when you're on the go, but in my experience they can be easy to overeat," she continues.

"They also don't contain nearly as much protein as people think. The nuts and dried fruit on the right are from a single serving snack pack I bought at the grocery store. The pack contained almonds, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts and dried fruit."

The calorie content of the fruit and nut mix was 517 calories.

"Ninety per cent of the time I prefer more volume because it helps with satiety, reduces feelings of deprivation and leads to higher success rates and compliance when trying to stick with reduced calories," she says.

"My meal on the left includes: 1 whole egg, 1 egg white, 1 bell pepper, 2 laughing cow cheese wedges, 3 small slices of bread, 2 tablespoons hummus + 90 grams avocado.

"This equates to 520 calories."

Obesity in New Zealand is rising. This video outlines the statistics around obesity in NZ and where we rank in the world.

She goes on to clarify the point of the post isn't to scare people into avoiding nuts.

"It's just good to keep in mind the serving size and type of nuts and dried fruit you consume."

It's not the first time she has given a reality check to her 188,000 followers on Instagram.

She also reposted an image from Queensland dietitian Leanne Ward (who posts under the handle @the_fitness_dietitian.

"My girl @the_fitness_dietitian shows the importance of understanding portion and serving size," she writes.

"So many people struggle with reaching their weight loss goals despite eating 'healthy foods'.

"I know from personal experience how easy it can be to over-estimate your portion sizes. If you're trying to lose weight, I recommend weighing or measuring your portions for a day or two to see how much you may 'over-estimate' without even realising.

"Both these toasts are very similar in taste and nutritional composition but the energy density is very different:

Left picture:

1 piece multigrain toast

1/4 avocado

1 tablespoon pepitas

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Right picture:

1 piece dense grain bread

1/2 avocado

2 tablespoons pepitas

3 teaspoons chia seeds

"Remember, things like avocado, seeds and nuts are very healthy but also quite energy dense ie: high in (good) calories. If weight loss is your goal, watch your portions of energy dense foods."

Nikki is a big fan of meal prep, to ensure that she eats a healthy diet throughout the week.

Her Instagram feed is populated with images of the healthy weekly meals and snacks that she prepares for herself and her partner.